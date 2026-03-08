Flood Warning issued for Tonawanda Creek

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Flood Warning for Tonawanda Creek at Batavia, until 1:31 a.m. Monday. A separate Flood Warning for Tonawanda Creek at Rapids is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The anticipated minor flooding is expected to affect Erie, Genesee and Niagara Counties.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the water level of Tonawanda Creek at Batavia was just under flood stage at nine feet above normal. Areas which could be impacted include Kibbe Park, Walnut Street, and Law Street. Flooding in rural areas of the Town of Alexander and in the lowlands of the Alabama Swamps are also expected, with some road closures likely. Cresting is expected Sunday afternoon.

In the vicinity of Rapids, waters are expected to rise to flood stage, approximately 12 feet. Cresting is expected Monday evening. Areas expected to be affected include low-lying farm areas along the creek into the Tonawanda Reservation. Fletcher, Burdick, Kelkenberg and Tonawanda Creek Roads are expected to be impacted.

Motorists are advised to turn around if a flooded road is encountered. Caution is also advised for people walking near riverbanks.