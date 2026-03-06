Statewide toll violation scam draws attention of Niagara County Clerk

A local county clerk is sounding the alarm of fraudulent messages impersonating the New York Supreme Court in an attempt to scam residents into paying fake toll violations.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski has not yet received reports of the scam impacting anyone in his county, but after hearing from other clerks around the state, he's hoping to raise awareness before it's too late.

“All of these scams operate under the premise that people will panic when they see some sort of official notice or violation and want to pay it right away,” said Jastrzemski in a press release. “It’s important to look the document over carefully, and call the government agency if you have any questions. Remember, legitimate government agencies will never ask for your date of birth, social security number or other personally identifiable information in an unsolicited communication.”

The release said the scam comes in the form of a QR code being sent to drivers alongside what appears to be a toll violation summons.