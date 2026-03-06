© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Statewide toll violation scam draws attention of Niagara County Clerk

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:34 PM EST
Traveling west under the cashless toll gantries on the Grand Central Parkway (Interstate 278) towards the East River span of the Triborough Bridge (RFK Bridge), at Hoyt Avenue and 29th Street in Astoria, Queens.
Wikimedia Commons
A local county clerk is sounding the alarm of fraudulent messages impersonating the New York Supreme Court in an attempt to scam residents into paying fake toll violations.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski has not yet received reports of the scam impacting anyone in his county, but after hearing from other clerks around the state, he's hoping to raise awareness before it's too late.

“All of these scams operate under the premise that people will panic when they see some sort of official notice or violation and want to pay it right away,” said Jastrzemski in a press release. “It’s important to look the document over carefully, and call the government agency if you have any questions. Remember, legitimate government agencies will never ask for your date of birth, social security number or other personally identifiable information in an unsolicited communication.”

The release said the scam comes in the form of a QR code being sent to drivers alongside what appears to be a toll violation summons.
