Buffalo advocates warn Gov. Hochul not to compromise CLCPA

A group of environmental and government watchdog agencies in Buffalo are criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration for what they say is an apparent attempt to undermine New York State’s existing Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Those gathered at PUSH Buffalo’s Sustainability Workforce Training Center to issue their call defend the law, saying it will eliminate the pollution caused by fossil fuels which have created health problems disproportionately in the community, and helps households who are enduring rising natural gas prices.

Critics of the law, citing a report from the New York Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, say the legislation to move away from natural gas and fossil fuels will create an excessive cost hike for average New Yorkers. But Marcel Stokes, a Buffalo resident who spoke Friday, says he’s already seeing price hikes in gas service.

“I'm a recently retired person, which that really means I'm fixed income. So when that gas bill used to be $60 and it's $95 it affects you, because you have no other way to supplement those kind of incomes,” he said.

And others argue that after an initial investment in upgrading the state’s electrical grid, customers will enjoy relief.

“The CLCPA would be directing us away from preparing two grids. We've got a 100-year-old gas grid and a very old electrical grid. The CLCPA directs us towards building the electrical grid and not trying to also repair the gas grid at the same time,” said Diane Ciurczak with the Sierra Club. “The whole purpose of the cap and invest was to generate the funds to help make that transition, but that hasn't been implemented by the governor. So, we can build the electrical grid, but the choices that are being made by the governor are moving away from that.”

Advocates accuse the governor of wavering on the law, appeasing special interests. They also believe full implementation of the CLCPA is at risk amid closed-door budget talks. A state budget agreement is due April 1.

“The legislature needs to firmly reject the governor's move. The governor's apparent plan is too consequential to get jammed into secret budget negotiations,” said Alex Bornemisza, Western New York Regional Coordinator for the New York Public Interest Research Group. “If the governor wants to propose changes, bring it out to the light outside of the budget. New Yorkers have a right to know, and we're not stupid.”

Others argue the CLCPA will ease the pollution sources which have especially affected some parts of the community feel more than others.

“For generations, families on the East Side have dealt with the consequences of industrial pollution, aging, housing, environmental neglect, higher asthma rates, higher rates of lead poisoning, contaminated soil and neighborhoods built in the shadow of former factories and highways. Our communities have carried the burden of pollution for far too long,” said Franchelle Parker, executive director at Open Buffalo. “The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act represents a promise that we will not sacrifice the health of our communities for short term political debates or fossil fuel interests.”