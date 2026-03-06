An interview with 'Who Rules Buffalo' author Kevin Connor

Grassroots organization Our City Action Buffalo celebrated the launch of a book that analyzes the most influential institutions and individuals within the City of Buffalo.

Who Rules Buffalo: A Field Guide to the Local Power Structure was first released as an online report in November 2024 and it analyzes the influence of the city's key power players in Buffalo real state, politics and business sectors.

BTPM NPR's I'Jaz Ja'ciel interviewed researcher Kevin Connor, the book's author. Connor is co-founder and executive director of the Public Accountability Initiative/LittleSis, a non-profit organization devoted to government accountability.

The book is available for sale at select local bookstores and on ourcityactionbuffalo.org.