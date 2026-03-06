© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

An interview with 'Who Rules Buffalo' author Kevin Connor

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST
Kevin Connor, author of Who Rules Buffalo: A Field Guide to the Local Power Structure, speaks at his book launch at Pilgrim St. Luke's UUC
Grassroots organization Our City Action Buffalo celebrated the launch of a book that analyzes the most influential institutions and individuals within the City of Buffalo.

Who Rules Buffalo: A Field Guide to the Local Power Structure was first released as an online report in November 2024 and it analyzes the influence of the city's key power players in Buffalo real state, politics and business sectors.

BTPM NPR's I'Jaz Ja'ciel interviewed researcher Kevin Connor, the book's author. Connor is co-founder and executive director of the Public Accountability Initiative/LittleSis, a non-profit organization devoted to government accountability.

The book is available for sale at select local bookstores and on ourcityactionbuffalo.org.
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo, N.Y. native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM NPR in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
