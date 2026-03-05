Crisis Services receives nearly $250k in grant to boost mobile response program

Crisis Services' mobile response initiatives received a financial boost Thursday, when the 24/7 support network received a $245,000 grant.

The Patrick P. Lee Foundation awarded the grant for Crisis Services' Mobile Outreach Program, which allows licensed mental health clinicians to be deployed in the community to provide on-scene support.

The grant is in response to a Dec. 2025 report that encourages a mental health-first approach in analyzing how emergency call centers, police, EMS, and healthcare providers respond to mental health–related emergencies. The expansion of a mobile team of licensed mental health clinicians was a key recommendation from the report, released by the Crisis to Care Collaborative.

“Since 1968, Crisis Services has delivered around-the-clock crisis support to our community,” said Jessica C. Pirro, President & CEO of Crisis Services in a press release. “Effective crisis care depends on a system that is connected, collaborative, and responsive to changing needs. Through the Crisis to Care Collaborative, we are aligning roles across the crisis response continuum to ensure people receive timely, appropriate support.“