© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Toronto warns of potential measles exposure at Pearson International Airport

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 5, 2026 at 1:51 PM EST
FILE - Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER registered as C-FRAM taking off from Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 22, 2020.
Aaron Davis
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER registered as C-FRAM taking off from Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 22, 2020.

A confirmed case of measles has the City of Toronto alerting the public of potential exposure on a flight that arrived at Pearson International Airport last month.

Avianca Flight AV324 from San Salvador to Toronto arriving on Feb. 22 and then Terminal 1 Arrivals on the same day from approximately 1:40 to 4:10 p.m. are the areas of concern for possible exposure.

Toronto Public Health also flagged Avianca Flight AV 579 from Guatemala City to San Salvador on Feb. 22 as potential exposure risk.

TPH is asking those who are at risk of exposure to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, March 15, looking for fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots. TPH urges you to contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop — regardless of vaccination status.
Tags
Local Canadian BeatWBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff