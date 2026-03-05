City of Toronto warns of potential measles exposure at Pearson International Airport

A confirmed case of measles has the City of Toronto alerting the public of potential exposure on a flight that arrived at Pearson International Airport last month.

Avianca Flight AV324 from San Salvador to Toronto arriving on Feb. 22 and then Terminal 1 Arrivals on the same day from approximately 1:40 to 4:10 p.m. are the areas of concern for possible exposure.

Toronto Public Health also flagged Avianca Flight AV 579 from Guatemala City to San Salvador on Feb. 22 as potential exposure risk.

TPH is asking those who are at risk of exposure to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, March 15, looking for fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots. TPH urges you to contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop — regardless of vaccination status.