Annual charity softball game featuring Bills players leaving Buffalo, rebranding

A popular summertime event featuring Buffalo Bills players will no longer take place in Buffalo and is no longer featuring the player most associated with it.

The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, which the eponymous safety started in 2019 and featured popular players on both the offense and defense, will be moving from Buffalo's Sahlen Field to Rochester's ESL Ballpark.

It also will no longer be called the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game.

According to a statement released by the Imagine for Youth Foundation, the charity founded by Hyde and the charity that benefitted from previous iterations, "legal complications" are prohibiting the event from moving forward in the previous manner.

"Over the past year, we've worked tirelessly to regain control of the rights to our game," said the statement, which is attributed to Hyde and his wife, Amanda. "Unfortunately, due to legal complications involving a previous third-party partnership that helped execute this event, we are not able to personally host the game this year."

The statement does not elaborate on the complications, but it goes on to announce that current Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau will now host the event.

A promotional graphic from the Rochester Red Wings baseball team on Wednesday announced the Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game to benefit The Rousseau Family Foundation. The game will take place Sunday, June 7, and will feature a home run derby followed by a Offense vs. Defense game — similar to previous years.