Nichols School in mourning following passing of its Head of School

Nichols School, the Buffalo-based private school, is announcing the passing of its Head of School, Christopher D. Burner, who served in that role for the past seven years.

The written statement issued by the school Wednesday reads in part: “He was not simply the person in the head’s office. He was a familiar face in the hallways, on the sidelines, and in the front row of concerts and assemblies. Many of us came to know him not just as a leader, but as a mentor, colleague, and friend.”

As per reports, Burner died of natural causes.

The 1980 graduate of Western Reserve Academy also earned a bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College, a Master’s Degree in Education from Harvard University, and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Dartmouth College.

Before joining Nichols, Burner worked for nearly three decades at Western Reserve Academy, serving in roles including Latin and History teacher, and wrestling and lacrosse coach.

As also stated in the school’s written statement: “When Chris came to Nichols, he brought experience, certainly, but more importantly, he brought presence. He made it a point to know our students. He visited classrooms not out of obligation, but out of curiosity. He showed up consistently, whether to cheer at a game or to congratulate a student after a performance. He understood that schools are built on relationships. He also cared deeply about faculty and staff, believing that strong schools depend on talented educators who feel supported and valued. He took pride in building and sustaining that strength here.”

Counselors were made available Wednesday for students, faculty and staff.

Burner is survived by his wife and his children, and up to his death survived his first wife, whom the school says is also remembered fondly.

Plans for a memorial service were not yet finalized as of Wednesday.

