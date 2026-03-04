Birding challenge encourages New Yorkers to look to the sky

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is incentivizing New Yorkers to stop, look, and listen for birds across New York to grow an appreciation for the diversity of feathered friends we have in the state.

“New York State’s globally significant habitat supports a wide range of bird species,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton in announcing the start of the I BIRD NY challenge. “Whether you are an expert birder or birding for the first time, the I BIRD NY program offers opportunities to experience birds and the diverse habitats they call home.”

The challenge, which kicked off March 1, offers birders of all ages and abilities the chance to earn a patch, a certificate, and potentially larger prizes through their ability to identify birds and learn about birdlife.

From March 1 until Nov. 1, participants must identify 10 wild bird species and submit a subsequent challenge sheet via Survey Monkey, email, or mail.

All who complete the challenge will earn the patch and certificate, while four lucky winners — two adults and two children — will be chosen for larger prizes. Extra prizes also are available for those who provide photo documentation of their birding finds.

The challenge sheet, as well as birding resources to help identify the more than 450 species of birds in the state, are available at the I BIRD NY website.