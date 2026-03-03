© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Video shows stranded ice fishermen rescue on Lake Erie

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:08 AM EST
An infrared camera shows rescue efforts to remove two ice fishermen from a chunk of ice floating on Lake Erie.
Erie County Sheriff's Office
The Erie County Sheriff's Office released a video on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that shows a collaborative rescue effort that helped two stranded ice fishermen who were stuck on an ice chunk floating on Lake Erie.

The rescue, which took place Sunday evening, was a joint effort between the United States Coast Guard and the ECSO's Aviation Unit. The Coast Guard was able to remove one of the fishermen and their supplies on a skiff rescue boat, while the second fisherman was airlifted and flown to Sturgeon Point Marina to be observed by Evans Fire Department personnel, per an ESCO press release.

The fishermen were stranded about a mile from the shoreline after their sheet of ice separated from the coast. They were spotted using infrared technology from the ESCO's aircrew.

"This search and rescue operation highlights the importance of year-round training and teamwork," Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in the release.

VIDEO BELOW:
