Blood moon visible as lunar eclipse passes over Western New York

It makes for a great photo opportunity and could cause your dog a bit of confusion, as a lunar eclipse passed over Western New York early Tuesday morning.

The phenomenon, which occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow and darkens the Moon, creates an illusion in which the Moon turns blood red.

Any part of the world that is on the night side of Earth during the hour of totality was able to see the eclipse, giving visibility as far-ranging as northeast Asia to North and South America, according to NASA.

The next eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, however, it will not pass over North America — instead passing over the Atlantic Ocean and eastern parts of Europe, according to Space.com.