Sankofa Conference Buffalo brings the community together for the end of Black History Month

The inaugural Sankofa Conference Buffalo took place last Saturday, to mark the end of Black History Month. Held at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, the conference brought together the community for a day of empowerment, education and economic building.

Organized by African historian and best-selling author Emmanuel Kulu, Jr. and presented by the Ancient African Antiquities Research Institute of America, it was a day of connecting those across the African Diaspora. The event invited Black entrepreneurs, professionals, artists and the entire community to network, learn, engage and encourage each other.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Host of the 1st Sankofa Conference Buffalo, Shantelle Patton, is a community advocate and leadership voice with a focus on amplifying Black-owned businesses.

The academy filled with vendors, food, an array of speakers and live music from David Jonathan & The Inner-City Bedlam. The conference commenced with a capoeira presentation, a display of strength, opposition and resilience, originating in Africa but sprinkled across the diaspora. Performer and opening act, Anthony Pierce, shared his interpretation of the spirit of Sankofa.

"It means to go back and get it, so we can't just stay stagnant. We have to move around. The knowledge is not going to come to us. And I think we can only do that if we come together and we stop going off of the portrayals that are given to us by somebody who doesn't have our best interests in mind. So, I think this is a great start to that, and that's something we need throughout the year."

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Journalist and activist Zeinab Badawi virtually addresses attendees at the inaugural Sankofa Conference Buffalo.

The knowledge that Pierce refers to was in surplus at Kulu Jr.'s event. Also present was the representative for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Byway, Saladin Allah. Allah, who also happens to sit on the descendant's council for the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, is the third great grandson of famed Canadian abolitionist, Josiah Henson. Henson was the main model used by author Harriet Beecher Stowe for the famous 19th century novel, Uncle Tom's Cabin. Allah shares more about his ancestor's journey through the north, connecting history between Ontario and Western New York.

"Josiah Henson made his journey here through Western New York, he crossed at the foot of ferry, which is Freedom Park here in Buffalo on October 28, 1830, and made it across to the Canadian side." Allah shares that his involvement and goal of participating in events like the conference are to bring forward that rich legacy that he comes from.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Artist, developer and designer, Johnfredrick Daniels, displays his art pieces at his booth during the Sankofa Conference Buffalo.

In addition to the educational speakers and panels at the conference, featured vendors ranged from muralists to custom clothing and trinkets booths, and even sweet treats offered up by a BAVPA alum.

Having attended the same academy, Isis Kay, owner of Goddess Café Inc. was invited to participate in the inaugural conference. At her stall she shared how special it was for her to go from graduating from the school in 2008 and returning now to display her gluten-free and vegan dessert treats.

“To come from that and then now to be back as a vendor, it just feels great to be here, because now I get to not only take the lessons that I've learned while being a vocal major at performing arts, take that value and add it into Goddess Cafe as well. So, I am very happy and fortunate I was able to come back and kind of revisit my childhood past.” Kay also emphasized the importance of being a part of this community and enriching that community through more nutritious food options.

Other seasoned vendors discussed the difference between the Sankofa Conference and their experience at other events.

Etana Cole, owner of En Care Of and vendor, described some of the hardships faced by Black entrepreneurs. “It is important to find a fairly priced, well-promoted event to see a gain.” Having participated in several events throughout the city, Cole expressed her appreciation for the conference, “The vendor fee was affordable, and there was also decent foot traffic. Customers showed a strong and genuine interest in supporting the businesses and I believe the organizers' promotion of the event helped significantly.”

Panelists and speakers ranging across different lands, varying ages and even languages shared their excitement and satisfaction with the event. Speaker Chey Winston, Afro-Latina Research Historian, discussed the importance of the conference for the community.

"I feel like today has been a very monumental achievement for the entire diaspora. You know, a lot of the times across the diaspora, we're so separated that coming together showing that there is a root to all of us, it's eye opening. It brings us closer together. It brings us closer to unification. It brings us closer as a community, which is something that we greatly need."

The one sentiment shared among organizers and patrons is the need for more events like this to allow more community building and opportunities. Entrepreneur Cole, whose business focuses on hypoallergenic products, is currently working towards revamping the Kuleta Pomoja market at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, in collaboration with Latesha Wiley this summer.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR African Historian, author and organizer of the inaugural Sankofa Conference Buffalo, Emmanuel Kulu Jr. has plans to expand next years' conference.

Kulu Jr. details his plans for expansion announcing his next event, the Afro-Sankofa Festival, scheduled for August 7th at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. The historian also plans to expand next years' conference to include more international participants, which will be called the Sankofa Conference Buffalo and International.

