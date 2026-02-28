Gov. Hochul, local police vow safety following US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran Saturday and Iran’s vow to strike back, authorities closer to home were vowing to uphold safety of the general public.

Governor Hochul, in a statement issued Saturday, declared: “Following the U.S. military operations in Iran overnight, we are taking precautionary steps to protect New Yorkers. State Police are increasing their presence at religious, diplomatic, and cultural sites statewide in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. Additionally, in advance of the Jewish holiday of Purim, State Police remain alert and have already begun outreach to religious organizations to offer support.

“While there have been no specific, credible threats to New York identified, we continue to monitor online activity for any potential threats, and we encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.”

Buffalo Police issued a statement offering a similar promise: “Buffalo Police Department announces in light of recent military actions, Buffalo Police is taking preventive steps to ensure public safety in the City of Buffalo.

“Places of worship of all denominations should expect to see increased patrols and officers have been encouraged to stop in and say hello. Faith based and community leaders are encouraged to reach out to Buffalo Police with any questions or concerns.

“Buffalo Police has been in contact with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure communication lines are clear. The Threat Management Unit and SWAT team will be prepared to respond, if necessary.”