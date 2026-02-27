Language services for refugees, immigrants remain a challenge in Buffalo, advocates say

It’s been just a few days since the body of 56-year-old Rohingya refugee Narul Amin Shah Alam was found in downtown Buffalo. His death raises concerns for potential law enforcement interactions with refugees and immigrants.

The family wants Alam’s story to help bring attention to other refugees who might be struggling, family friend Khaleda Shah said.

“It's definitely unjust, and the family is requesting justice. We do not want his death to just go to waste,” she said. “We want his death to bring awareness to his community, his family, his community at large.”

Even before Alam was arrested last year, it was difficult for him to navigate Buffalo without being able to speak or understand English, Shah said. He had translators, but it’s wrong that he was forced to rely on a system that continued to fail him, she added.

The language barrier remains a challenge for many immigrants living in Buffalo, especially for the refugee population. Burmese Community Services offers a Language ID card which tells local government officials that the holder does not speak English, and provide information including a name, address and language the holder speaks.

Steven Sanya, founder and president of Burmese Community Services, said the card is recognized by the Buffalo Police Department, City of Buffalo, and Erie County. But he adds that in addition to addressing language barriers, officials need to be wary of cultural differences, even among immigrants and refugees who come from the same nation.

There are plenty within Myanmar, which Sanya still called Burma in his interview with BTPM.

“Burma has many different ethnic groups, languages spoken, their own culture,” Sanya said. “You also need to know, need to be aware that what is going on in Burma, especially political clash, the military crackdown, people being killed. That's our history. But you need to understand what is going on in Burma, especially to Rohingya.“

Rohingya, an ethnolinguistic group Alam was part of, is considered one of the most persecuted populations in the Myanmar by the UN, which has refused to grant Rohingya citizenship for decades. They are also heavily persecuted in Bangladesh. Sanya said those who have fled to the U.S. and into Buffalo need not fear for their safety. His organization, despite differences in ethnicity, is there to help.

“Burmese Community Services, including me, we do not put it first, who they are. Any ethnicity, the language or the religion. We don't care. We don't mind. We just know that the people, is a human,” Sanya said. “Anyone need assistance? We are happy to assist them. That's the only one identity for us.”