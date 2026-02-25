Downtown Market Arcade 8 theater finds new operator

The popcorn will be flowing and film projectors will be running once again at downtown Buffalo's Market Arcade 8 movie theater on Main Street.

Schenectady-based Scene One Entertainment will reopen the cinema in April 2026, as announced by the company and local real estate firm The Benchmark Group.

“I could not be more excited than to take over this incredible theater right in Buffalo,” said Joe Masher, owner and CEO, Scene One Entertainment. “Scene One has been committed to the moviegoing experience, particularly in downtowns. The Market Arcade 8 fits perfectly in our vision for bringing filmgoers to the movies."

The theater closed at the end of December, after national chain AMC opted out of their lease at the location. They had operated the cinema since 2018, one of several entities to do so since 1987.

The building received a $9 million upgrade from Benchmark Group and AMC, bringing the eight-screen, 650-seat up to modern standards. AMC pulled out of the lease citing low attendance and declining downtown foot traffic.

New operator Scene One has seven locations across four states, and traces its roots back to 1900. They offer not only first-run feature films, but independent, foreign and classic movies.

"We were excited to have a national theater chain, AMC, reopen the Market Arcade cinema eight years ago,” said Martin J. DelleBovi, executive vice president and director of real estate, the Benchmark Group. “However, we are more excited to have a hands-on operator like Scene One to turn this into the success that we know it can be."

Scene One also hopes to attract film festivals to Market Arcade 8, and other community partnerships.

“I’ve been clear that revitalizing downtown starts with Main Street and the Theatre District, and this is exactly the kind of progress we want to see,” said Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan. “The reopening of the Market Arcade 8 will help bring foot traffic back to Main Street, support nearby businesses, and build the consistent energy we need for a strong and vibrant downtown.”

The company plans on maintaining the full bar that was offered under AMC's tenure, pending license approval from the New York State Liquor Authority.