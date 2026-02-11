Erie County GOP chair says his party is 'energized and excited' as convention enters final day

New York Republicans are expected to formally nominate Bruce Blakeman Wednesday as their candidate for governor. The State GOP is finalizing its ticket for November’s elections, and Erie County’s Republican chair is in Nassau County to participate.

“Folks are energized and excited about the opportunity to support Bruce Blakeman and defeat Kathy Hochul this November,” said Michael Kracker, the county’s Republican Committee Chairman on Tuesday. “She's been a total failure for our state, and we need a new direction. And Bruce is the guy.”

Blakeman’s path to nomination was secured in December when North Country-based U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, who had announced her own candidacy for governor in November 2025, announced she was ending her campaign and leaving Congress at the end of her term.

Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, won the Democratic nomination for re-election at her party’s convention February 6 in Syracuse. With Democratic challenger Antonio Delgado and running mate India Walton dropping out of the race Tuesday, the stage is now set for Hochul versus Blakeman in November.

As far as the issues, Republicans will point to affordability, including high energy costs, and blame current governor Kathy Hochul and the Democratic-led Legislature for those costs.

“You need to be able to heat your home. It shouldn't put you $300 a month in the hole to do so,” Kracker said. “This is ridiculous, and they want to take it even further. We’ve got to stop this madness and get reasonable energy policies in this state that protect residential rate payers and make energy affordable and give energy choice in New York.”

On Tuesday, Republicans nominated Joseph Hernandez as their candidate for State Comptroller, and Saritha Komatireddy as their candidate for Attorney General. Meanwhile, after Blakeman’s first reported choice for Lieutenant Governor declined, he named Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood as his running mate.