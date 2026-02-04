Major water main break causes flooding and road collapse in Buffalo neighborhood

Dozens of people needed to be rescued from freezing cold waters following a major water main break at Hertel Avenue and Military Road in Buffalo Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the broken line was a 36-inch transfer line. At times, flooding was as deep as four feet, according to city leaders.

1 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 3.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 2 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 6.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 3 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 5.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 4 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 4.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 5 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 2.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 6 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 9.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 7 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 8.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM 8 of 8 — Hertel Military Flood 7.jpg Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break. Ryan Zunner / BTPM

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, a portion of the street collapsed due to the break, and an NFTA bus became stuck in the area of the flooding. Passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Other motorists were also stuck in the flooding. Buffalo Firefighters were assisting people in other vehicles affected by the flooding and were evacuating them.

The flooding extended several blocks, from Chandler Street to the south, Lawn Avenue to the north, and east toward the Jasper Parrish public housing complex.

An estimated two dozen people were evacuated from their homes. As a precaution, City vans were being deployed as warming shelters for impacted residents.

As per city officials, the broken transfer line was causing some low water pressure for many nearby homes but no outages were reported.

The public is advised to avoid the area to allow emergency crews and utilities to safely perform their work.

