© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major water main break causes flooding and road collapse in Buffalo neighborhood

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:10 PM EST
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.

Dozens of people needed to be rescued from freezing cold waters following a major water main break at Hertel Avenue and Military Road in Buffalo Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the broken line was a 36-inch transfer line. At times, flooding was as deep as four feet, according to city leaders.

Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
1 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 3.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
2 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 6.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
3 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 5.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
4 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 4.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
5 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 2.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
6 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 9.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
7 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 8.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
8 of 8  — Hertel Military Flood 7.jpg
Severe flooding damage could be seen in the neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Hertel Avenue and Military Road intersection, caused by a major water main break.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, a portion of the street collapsed due to the break, and an NFTA bus became stuck in the area of the flooding. Passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Other motorists were also stuck in the flooding. Buffalo Firefighters were assisting people in other vehicles affected by the flooding and were evacuating them.

The flooding extended several blocks, from Chandler Street to the south, Lawn Avenue to the north, and east toward the Jasper Parrish public housing complex.

An estimated two dozen people were evacuated from their homes. As a precaution, City vans were being deployed as warming shelters for impacted residents.

As per city officials, the broken transfer line was causing some low water pressure for many nearby homes but no outages were reported.

The public is advised to avoid the area to allow emergency crews and utilities to safely perform their work.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff