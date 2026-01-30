© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man facing charges after bomb threats at Rosina Food

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST
West Seneca PD
/
Facebook

Following two bomb threats to Rosina Food Products, West Seneca Police have arrested a man they allege to be behind them.

The first call came into a Rosina Food call center on January 15, according to police. Officers responded to several properties owned by the company, where they say sweeps were conducted and no explosives were found.

Two weeks later, on January 28, police say another bomb threat was made towards Rosina Food. Officers once again responded and initiated safety protocols, where again no explosives were found.

Investigators believed the two threats were made by the same individual, and through IP communication tracing, were able to come up with a suspect.

West Seneca Police then arrested Timothy Barlow, 37, after executing a search warrant at his Buffalo residence. Barlow is facing multiple charges, including making terroristic threats and aggravated harassment.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content