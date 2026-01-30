Man facing charges after bomb threats at Rosina Food

Following two bomb threats to Rosina Food Products, West Seneca Police have arrested a man they allege to be behind them.

The first call came into a Rosina Food call center on January 15, according to police. Officers responded to several properties owned by the company, where they say sweeps were conducted and no explosives were found.

Two weeks later, on January 28, police say another bomb threat was made towards Rosina Food. Officers once again responded and initiated safety protocols, where again no explosives were found.

Investigators believed the two threats were made by the same individual, and through IP communication tracing, were able to come up with a suspect.

West Seneca Police then arrested Timothy Barlow, 37, after executing a search warrant at his Buffalo residence. Barlow is facing multiple charges, including making terroristic threats and aggravated harassment.