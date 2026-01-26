Marineland again warns it may have to euthanize its whales and dolphins if they can't move them

Marineland has again issued another deadline to the Canadian federal government, adding another threat about the fate of its marine mammals. This time, it’s over a new proposal by the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont. attraction to relocate its remaining whales and dolphins to several locations throughout the United States.



The theme park says there is just a narrow window to send the animals to the U.S., or it will have no choice but to euthanize its 30 belugas and four dolphins.

Marineland, which has been closed for the past year and a half, said in a statement that it presented what is described as a ‘definitive and urgent rescue solution’ for the animals to Ottawas fisheries minister, adding that the mission now hinges entirely on whether the minister will issue the necessary export permits. It adds the survival of the whales depends solely on the issuance of the permits.

Sources say the theme park is in talks to send the whales and dolphins to four different institutions: SeaWorld in Orlando, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

“I think it could very well be the best place for these animals to go,” said Melissa Matlow of World Animal Protection. “But I think it’s still wrong that Marineland is holding the government hostage.”

Representatives of the U.S. aquariums visited Marineland last week and say they are working to provide a future for the whales and dolphins. Experts say their observations from last week will help determine plans for the animals.



Canada’s fisheries minister says she will consider the proposal and make her decision expeditiously.