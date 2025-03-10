Dan KarpenchukWBFO Canada Correspondent
WBFO’s comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario, and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism, and transportation.
Karpenchuk’s long career in public broadcasting began in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He currently works in the Toronto region.
He provides listeners with insights on Great Lakes issues, the arts, health trends and other topics that are important to our audience. His reports help listeners to better understand how residents on both sides of the border are impacted by issues and events.
-
Canada appears to have dodged the bullet of tariffs announced yesterday by President Donald Trump – something he called Liberation Day. The president outlined a broad range of reciprocal tariffs against countries around the world that he claims were causing the U.S. economic harm, but Canada and Mexico were not included.
-
Canada’s national election campaign is just over a week old, but party leaders have already promised billions of dollars in tax cuts and programs if elected.
-
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s taking a wait-and-see attitude as April 2nd tariffs loom. His comments come after President Donald Trump requested a phone call with the Canadian leader.
-
National campaigning is now underway in Canada, as Prime Minister Mark Carney asked the governor-general to dissolve parliament. Canadians will head to the polls on April 28th. Analysts agree this election will be fought on one main issue – which party leader can best deal with President Donald Trump and his tariffs.
-
Canadian Beat: Canada condemns China for execution of four Canadian citizens on drug-related chargesCanada is condemning China for the execution of four Canadians convicted on drug-related charges. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has confirmed the executions and says Beijing had solid evidence, and the crimes committed by the Canadians were clear.
-
There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of measles cases in Ontario, reaching a 10-year high. Since October of last year, hundreds of cases have been reported.
-
There’s no question that the trade war, and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric over Canada becoming the fifty-first state, has ratcheted up the anxiety of many Canadians. Now new rules for Canadian snowbirds and long-term travelers to the U.S., set to go into effect April 11th, are adding to the concern.
-
President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on all foreign steel and aluminum imports went into effect just after midnight this morning. Within hours, Ottawa announced dollar-for-dollar retaliation to the tune of nearly 30 billion Canadian dollars.
-
The roller coaster of tariffs in the trade war between the US and Canada has taken another twist. President Donald Trump says he won’t double the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. This is after Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to suspend surcharges on electricity sold to New York and two other states.
-
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney was elected by the Liberal Party with a wide margin of support. It’s expected that Carney will call a general election in the coming days after being sworn in as the new prime minister.