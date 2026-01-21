Buffalo Public Schools launches attendance lottery for students

Buffalo Public Schools launched a cash lottery Wednesday designed to reward students for attending school.

Each month, a total of $1,000 will be awarded to three students who miss one day or less of school in a month.

All awards will be donated by Say Yes Buffalo and will not come from district funds according to a BPS press release.

"Every school day counts. We all know that students learn best and ultimately graduate on time when they are in school every day," said BPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga.

"Evidence shows there is a direct and powerful impact on student learning, academic achievement and growth when students and families make attendance a priority."

Students who miss no more than one day of school in a given month will have their names entered into a monthly attendance lottery. Each month, Mubenga will randomly select three student names from the eligible students attending the district’s 60 schools.

The first student selected will receive $500, the second will receive $300 and the third will receive $200 according to BPS.

The superintendent will receive the names of eligible students for the month of January and announce the first three winners in February.

A 2023 report on BPS middle schools found a chronic absenteeism rate of 59.3% in 2022-2023. The New York State Education Department defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10% or more school days within a school year.