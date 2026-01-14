© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST
A map issued by the National Weather Service shows where regions are under a Winter Storm Warning (pink), and where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect (purple).
National Weather Service
/
NWS Buffalo Website
A map issued by the National Weather Service shows where regions are under a Winter Storm Warning (pink), and where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect (purple).

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for seven of the eight counties in Western New York, beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening or Friday morning, depending on the region.

Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday and Thursday night.

In the northern half of Western New York, including Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee Counties, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate between five and 10 inches, with higher amounts anticipated northern Niagara and Orleans counties.

In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie and Wyoming Counties, the Warning continues until 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Accumulations are expected to range between six and 12 inches. The highest amounts will be across the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegany County, beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 until 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. Snow totals there are expected to range between three and six inches.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued no advisories for Toronto, Hamilton, or communities located within the Niagara Peninsula.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff