Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, WNY

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for seven of the eight counties in Western New York, beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening or Friday morning, depending on the region.

Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday and Thursday night.

In the northern half of Western New York, including Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee Counties, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate between five and 10 inches, with higher amounts anticipated northern Niagara and Orleans counties.

In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie and Wyoming Counties, the Warning continues until 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Accumulations are expected to range between six and 12 inches. The highest amounts will be across the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegany County, beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 until 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. Snow totals there are expected to range between three and six inches.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued no advisories for Toronto, Hamilton, or communities located within the Niagara Peninsula.