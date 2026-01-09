DEVELOPING: County leaders want Comptroller, AG to probe African American Cultural Center finances

(This story is developing and will be updated)

An Erie County legislator is formally requesting the New York State Comptroller conduct an independent review of the African American Cultural Center's finances, while the Erie County Executive says the matter will be referred to the State Attorney General's Office.

Legislature Minority Leader Lindsay Lorigo has asked for the investigation in a letter submitted to Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Her request comes following findings by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick's office.

That report suggests up to $750,000 is not properly accounted.

"Typically when these audits are done, we find small errors, maybe bookkeeping errors, things like that, especially when it's these nonprofit organizations that have very small staff," Lorigo said. "In this situation, we were told that there was not even a bank account that could be found, not a credit card, you know, statement, or anything like that, which is highly unusual."

The county audit acknowledges that the organization itself attributed missing records to alleged "pilfering" by former staff and board members, and poor record-keeping.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz, meanwhile, issued a statement which also cites Hardwick's audit, and says the county is asking the New York Attorney General's Office to look in as well.

“The County has reviewed the audit conducted by the Erie County Comptroller's Office of the African American Cultural Center and finds many of the allegations very concerning," Poloncarz said. "Due to the seriousness of some of the allegations, we are referring the matter to the New York State Attorney General Office's Charities, Nonprofits and Fundraisers Bureau for further review. "

"Finally, we did not provide any assistance to the Center in 2025, and the County has not allocated any funding for the African American Cultural Center for the 2026 budget year. Before any future funding would be considered, the Center will have to address all concerns identified in the audit.”

BTPM NPR placed a call to the African American Cultural Center but a voice greeting stated that the inbox was full and could not receive new messages.

