WNY's federal lawmakers react to ICE agent killing a woman in Minnesota

The fatal shooting of Renee Good, 37, by an unidentified Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the midst of the Department of Homeland Security's prolonged deployment to Minneapolis has sparked protests in the city, and similar events in other parts of the country.

The incident was captured on several different videos, which went viral on social media. In them, it shows federal agents exiting their vehicle on a residential street and approaching Good's SUV, demanding she open her door and grabbing the handle. When the Honda SUV begins to pull forward, a different ICE agent standing in front draws his pistol and immediately fires at least two shots at close range towards Good in the driver's seat, as the agent jumps back.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem defended the agent, calling Good's behavior "an act of domestic terrorism," while the mayor of Minneapolis called the agent "reckless" and demanded immigration authorities leave the city.

Federal lawmakers are reacting to the shooting, including those from Western New York.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) represents NYS

New York Senator Kirstin Gillibrand, a Democrat, told BTPM NPR the following:

"It is horrific, and this woman's death is a tragedy. This incident demands full scrutiny, transparency and accountability. I think what Kristi Noeam has said that it was an act of domestic terrorism is a lie. The video is clear," said Gillibrand. "[Good] was trying to leave the middle of the road. She was not going anywhere near the ICE officer, and so [Noem] is lying to the American people. And I will let the law enforcement Minnesota do their duty and investigate this death thoroughly, but I am disgusted what we have heard from the Homeland Security secretary."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference on Wednesday, July 9.

New York Senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said the following during an interview on cable network MS NOW:

"It's horrific, and when you hear the lady screaming 'what the f are you doing?' and you see what happened, you feel like a punch in the stomach. What the hell is going on here? The bottom line is very simple, we should not have ICE agents patrolling our streets. They're not needed, they create chaos and they even create deaths. They don't belong in our cities, plain and simple.

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R) began his U.S. House of Representatives tenure in 2023.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican who represents parts of Erie, Niagara and Southern Tier counties in the House provided WGRZ-TV the following statement:

"ICE officers acted in self-defense after an individual used a vehicle as a weapon against law enforcement. Constant demonization by sanctuary politicians and leftist activists fuels hostility and puts officers — and the communities they protect — at risk," said Langworthy's statement. "Words matter, and reckless rhetoric has real consequences. This entire episode must be thoroughly examined to ensure the facts are clear and accountability is upheld. Our ICE agents and federal officers put their lives on the line every day to enforce the law and protect our communities. Tragically, a life was lost after an officer was threatened while carrying out their duty. Violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated."

Rep. Tim Kennedy (D) began his U.S. House of Representatives tenure in 2024.

Rep. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat who represents parts of Niagara and Erie counties, including the city of Buffalo, reacted to news of the shooting on Facebook:

"What happened in Minneapolis was a terrible tragedy. It is heartbreaking, and it should never have happened. This is the result of Donald Trump and his administration militarizing cities across America," wrote Kennedy. "We are living with an out-of-control administration that is hurting the people of our country by putting cruel policies into action. These tactics by ICE must end now, and a full, independent investigation must take place to hold those responsible accountable."

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the FBI. Minnesota state investigators have withdrawn from the investigation, after they say they were barred from accessing much of the evidence, witnesses and other information. Noem, as Homeland Security secretary, told reporters that Minnesota authorities "don't have any jurisdiction in this investigation."