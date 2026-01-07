Buffalo Public Schools no longer closing two schools

Buffalo Public Schools will no longer close PS 3 and PS 90 this year after reviewing the recommendations of the school closure committee according to a joint statement from BPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga and Board of Education President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown released Wednesday.

“We have decided not to close any Buffalo Public Schools after reviewing the recommendations of the school closure committee to close PS 3 and PS 90 and after feedback from staff, families, students, and community members," read the statement.

Mubenga will instead present the Board of Education with an "alternative plan" to address the district's financial challenges.

The statement continued: "We will also work to retain a professional management consultant to review and make recommendations about potential school closures in future school years. We have also informed the Buffalo Board of Education members of our decision."

BPS formed a school closure committee of 9 members in October. They were tasked with recommending two school closures by December 2025.

A planned Dec. 17 vote on the closures was postponed until new board members were sworn-in in January.