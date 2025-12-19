© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Rep. Elise Stefanik ends her campaign for New York governor and won't seek reelection to House

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, seen in an image from a YouTube campaign video, announced her candidacy for New York Governor online Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
Elise Stefanik (Elise for Governor)
/
YouTube
Rep. Elise Stefanik, seen in an image from a YouTube campaign video, announced her candidacy for New York Governor online Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress.

In a post on X, Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, said “it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

Stefanik was facing Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, in what was expected to be a bitter Republican primary in the governor’s race to take on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox said the party respected Stefanik’s decision and thanked her for her efforts.

“Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain.”
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
