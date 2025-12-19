Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario as neighborhood shelters

Police are warning residents to shelter indoors in parts of Welland, Ontario, after a shooting incident in which an officer has been injured.

Schools and hospitals are in lockdown, and residents in the area of Second Street and Plymouth Road are advised to shelter in place, according to Niagara Regional Police on X.

As law enforcement responded to the area, an officer "was shot and struck by gunfire," according to NRPS. The officer was "transported to hospital as a precaution to assess injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening."

One male suspect is contained in a building around the area listed.

BTPM NPR will provide updates as they are made available.