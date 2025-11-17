Child killed in collision involving school bus in Jamestown

New York State Police were investigating a motor vehicle collision near Fletcher Elementary School in the City of Jamestown, involving a bus from another school district. Officials confirmed early Monday afternoon that a child from the Jamestown School District died as a result of that collision.

Cole Avenue was closed near the school as police continued their investigation. The school bus involved was from the Panama School District, located about 14 miles west of Jamestown.

Amanda Sischo, Fletcher Elementary School principal, informed parents of developments in a message shared shortly after noon, as reported by the Jamestown Post-Journal: “It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the loss of a Fletcher Elementary School student who was fatally injured Monday morning in an accident with an out-of-district bus. Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her. This is a tragic loss for the Fletcher school community and all of us in the Jamestown Public Schools family. Members of our Building Crisis Team have been working with our counselors and other staff members to help students and staff deal with their feelings and emotions.”

The school was due to have early dismissal for parent-teacher conferences, which have been canceled. Dismissal times Monday were staggered to ease traffic around the school as police continued their investigation.

Emily Harvey, superintendent of Panama schools, confirmed one of their buses was involved in the crash in a message posted online: “It is with deep sorrow that we share news of a heartbreaking incident involving a very young student from the Jamestown City School District, who tragically passed away after being struck by one of our district’s school buses in front of a Jamestown elementary school. The bus was on the way to drop off one of our students for an out-of-district placement at the time. Neither the student on the bus nor the driver were injured. Because this remains an active police investigation, the information we are able to share is limited. At this time, it appears this was a truly tragic accident.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and classmates, and with the entire Jamestown City School District community. We extend our heartfelt condolences and ask our Panama community to keep them in your thoughts and hold them gently during this unimaginable time of grief.”

State police remained on the scene into early Monday afternoon.