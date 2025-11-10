Goo Goo Dolls announce charity concert in Buffalo ahead of Thanksgiving

From humble beginnings playing bars and clubs around Buffalo in the 1990s, to world tours with hits like "Iris" and "Slide," Buffalo's own — the Goo Goo Dolls — have just announced a concert at Town Ballroom on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. The intimate show featuring John Rzeznik and Robby Takac on Thursday, November 20 is all for a good cause too.

The platinum record selling band is donating all proceeds from the show to FeedMore WNY, a food bank that serves several counties in the region.

The Goo Goo Dolls last played in Buffalo in August, at KeyBank Center, a much larger show. That was part of the band's Summer Anthem tour, spurred by their latest EP release.

Tickets for the November charity concert go on sale this Wednesday.