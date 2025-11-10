© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goo Goo Dolls announce charity concert in Buffalo ahead of Thanksgiving

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:36 PM EST
John Rzeznik and Robby Takac onstage.
A Ellis Cairns (@aelliscamera)
John Rzeznik and Robby Takac onstage at KeyBank Center on August 9, 2025.

From humble beginnings playing bars and clubs around Buffalo in the 1990s, to world tours with hits like "Iris" and "Slide," Buffalo's own — the Goo Goo Dolls — have just announced a concert at Town Ballroom on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. The intimate show featuring John Rzeznik and Robby Takac on Thursday, November 20 is all for a good cause too.

The platinum record selling band is donating all proceeds from the show to FeedMore WNY, a food bank that serves several counties in the region.

The Goo Goo Dolls last played in Buffalo in August, at KeyBank Center, a much larger show. That was part of the band's Summer Anthem tour, spurred by their latest EP release.

Tickets for the November charity concert go on sale this Wednesday.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content