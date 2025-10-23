Charges filed in weekend Buffalo fire that killed a woman and her infant son

Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a house fire in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, where police found a young woman and her infant son dead.

Kidane Haile, 30, was indicted and then arraigned Thursday on one count of Murder in the Second Degree in the death of 29-year-old Kathleen "Katie" Carrig. Carrig, and her 4-day-old son Noah, were pronounced dead at the scene after police and fire crews responded to a fire in the lower apartment at 428 Norwood Avenue on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 18.

"The allegations are that Mr. Haile murdered Kathleen Carrig by strangulation, and that he had done so prior to intentionally starting the fire. We anticipate that the evidence is going to show that he intentionally started the fire with gasoline," said Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane. "The cause of death for baby Noah remains under investigation, but we expect to be able to verify and report his cause of death in very short order."

Haile was also found at the scene, injured. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment but upon discharge Wednesday was placed in police custody. Investigators say the suspect and adult victim were involved in a relationship.

Fatalities are fire scenes are always tough for firefighters to cope with, but Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo acknowledged how much harder they are when a child is a victim. Especially one so young.

"As most you know, there's been a heightened awareness about behavioral health and stress within the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department. Every one of the firefighters there was affected a great deal, especially anytime an infant or a child is involved in a fire. You know, it takes a toll on us," Renaldo said. "Our behavioral health team responded to the incident, responded to the scene, and all of our firefighters were made aware of all the all the help that was available to them."

Acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon, whose office hosted a Thursday afternoon news conference to announce the charges, said he did not know Kathleen Carrig personally but his family and hers do know each other.

"I can tell you that mine and my family's connection to the Carrig family dates back prior to my birth, and if my personal experience with the Carrig family is any indication of the type of person that Katie Carrig is, I know that this community has lost one heck of a person," Scanlon said.

Both Scanlon and Keane noted that the investigation remains in a very early stage, and they urge patience from the public.

