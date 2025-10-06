Great Lakes Cheese ordered to pay $475,000 for water discharge

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered Great Lakes Cheese to pay $475,000 for its discharges into Ischua Creek near Franklinville, which touched off a large fish and animal die-off and polluted the waterway this past summer.

The consent order addresses numerous violations connected to the Ischua Creek impacts from the August incident, as well as earlier violations assessed in June and July.

“Great Lakes Cheese violated the environmental laws and permits in place to protect the region’s precious natural resources and under Governor Kathy Hochul’s direction, DEC took quick and decisive action to hold the company accountable," said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton in a prepared statement. "DEC’s enforcement action not only secures a large fine but also requires a project that will benefit environmental quality in the community and help it heal from the significant loss of tens of thousands of fish and other aquatic species. I applaud DEC staff and our partners for the diligent chronicling of creek impacts, collaborating on requirements to bring operations into compliance and help local farmers, and continuing our stringent oversight of the facility.”

From the $475,000 penalty, $250,000 will be paid to DEC. It also includes a $75,000 sum that is suspended pending compliance with the terms and conditions of the DEC’s order. There is also an environmental benefit project valued at $150,000.

Great Lakes Cheese issued the following statement following Monday’s announced order: “Great Lakes Cheese realizes that the impacts on Ischua Creek created significant concerns across the community, including among our neighbors, customers and our hard-working Franklinville employee-owners. We apologize to everyone affected.

“As a result of our agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, we will soon begin the process of re-starting our discharge under a controlled process. We will be doing so in compliance with all state and federal regulatory requirements.

“Thanks to our close collaboration with the DEC throughout the last several weeks, we are pleased to be moving forward in a positive direction. We recognize the need to work every day to earn the trust of our stakeholders and community.

“Great Lakes Cheese remains committed to maintaining environmentally responsible operations that support more than 500 local employee-owners, dozens of New York family dairies, and the broader Farmersville and Franklinville communities.”

The DEC announced it also intends to pursue a Natural Resources Damage claim against Great Lakes Cheese to ensure restoration of the section of Ischua Creek impacted by the company’s discharge.

