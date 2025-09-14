Great Lakes Cheese may have to pay damages for wastewater discharge disaster

State environmental officials say they plan to make Great Lakes Cheese pay damages after an investigation confirmed that discharge from the facility was the “primary cause” of an environmental disaster in Ischua Creek.

“We are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to address all violations at Great Lakes Cheese to ensure the protection of the air, land, and water in this community,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a statement. “DEC is evaluating all enforcement tools at our disposal regarding this incident and outstanding violations and will pursue any natural resource damages as appropriate to ensure the restoration of the impacted section of Ischua Creek.”

The DEC began investigating the Franklinville cheese plant after receiving reports of visible discharge, odors and a “large fish kill” in Ischua Creek. State investigators found that toxic wastewater in the creek had killed tens of thousands of fish and other wildlife. Great Lakes Cheese voluntarily shut down its discharge operations after investigators determined the plant was likely the cause of the die-off. The DEC’s investigation into the environmental effects of the discharge is ongoing.

A lab analysis released by the DEC last weekend found that Ischua Creek and the downstream Olean Creek had high levels of nitrite and ammonia, which are toxic to fish and other aquatic wildlife. The water also had high levels of manganese and total dissolved solids, as well as low dissolved oxygen.

Both creeks were showing “significant improvements.” The analysis found no water quality issues in other bodies of water, in nearby drinking water systems or in parts of Ischua Creek upstream of Franklinville.

A Recreational Use Advisory for Ischua Creek is still in effect.

Great Lakes Cheese has said it is working in “close, daily collaboration” with the DEC.

“Our immediate priority continues to be understanding the health of the creek and implementing improvements to our wastewater treatment facility utilized for cheese making operations,” the company said in a statement last week. “We are encouraged by the significant improvements, in a short time, to the creek reported by the DEC and thank them for their ongoing assistance.”

Great Lakes Cheese’s prior environmental violations

Great Lakes Cheese’s Franklinville facility reported multiple “significant” environmental violations in the year leading up to last month’s die-off, according to a database maintained by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wastewater discharges from the facility contained high levels of chlorine, phosphorous and dissolved solids that exceeded limits laid out by the DEC. A discharge in May 2025 exceeded phosphorous limits by 711% and restrictions on dissolved solids by 341%. Another in November 2024 exceeded chlorine limits by 667%.

The facility’s prior violations were first reported by WIVB.

