Great Lakes Cheese issues statements regarding ongoing Ischua Creek investigation

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner,
Michael Loss
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
FIILE- A rendering of the Great Lakes Cheese plant before its groundbreaking in April 2022.
Office of the Governor
FIILE- A rendering of the Great Lakes Cheese plant before its groundbreaking in April 2022.

Operations remain paused at a Cattaraugus County manufacturing facility as the Department of Environmental Conservation continues to monitor water quality issues in Ischua Creek.

The first report of organic waste discharge from Great Lakes Cheese in Franklinville was early last week, when hundreds of fish and mammals in Ischua Creek died in a mysterious mass die-off.

In the company’s first public statement regarding the matter on Thursday, Great Lakes Cheese said it will continue to cooperate with state agencies during the investigation of the discharge. Both the state Department of Health and Environmental Conservation are looking into Great Lakes Cheese’s wastewater treatment operations, as well as other factors, such as how low dissolved oxygen, combined with warm and low stream levels, could have contributed to the mass die-off in Ischua Creek. The company's workforce has returned to the facility, with a focus on warehousing and order fulfillment during the pause.

A separate statement was released today as community members announced on social media plans to peacefully protest outside the plant. In response to the protests, Great Lakes Cheese said, “We respect the right of our neighbors to voice their concerns and we are working to restore their trust as we continue to rectify this matter.”
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
