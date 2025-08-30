Cause of ‘die-off’ in Cattaraugus County identified as wastewater from cheese plant

Wastewater discharge from a facility in Franklinville owned by Great Lakes Cheese is the cause of a “die-off” in Ischua Creek, a state investigation found.

Great Lakes voluntarily paused operations of its discharge outfall into the creek on Friday. State officials are requiring Great Lakes Cheese to improve its wastewater treatment system and continue to collect data on its effects on the creek.

“Ischua Creek is a vibrant, healthy ecosystem and the environmental damage witnessed this week is significant,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a statement Friday. “As DEC’s investigation continues, we’ve directed Great Lakes Cheese to prevent ongoing impacts to the creek to help protect water quality and creek habitat. DEC and our partners at the Department of Health will continue to coordinate assessing any potential public health impacts.”

The plant’s wastewater killed tens of thousands of fish, amphibians, reptiles and other aquatic creatures in Ischua Creek, according to the DEC. The DEC’s environmental impact investigation is ongoing.

State and Cattaraugus County health officials say there’s “no indication” that the discharge has contaminated any drinking water. Out of an abundance of caution, local water systems are taking precautionary monitoring steps, and the county health department is conducting limited sampling of some private wells in the affected area.

Health officials have issued a recreational use advisory for Ischua Creek downstream of Franklinville until further notice. They’re asking the public to avoid any contact with the creek (including fishing, boating and swimming) and to keep their pets and livestock away.

Officials in Olean are monitoring the city’s drinking water quality, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said in a statement Saturday. Olean’s water filtration plant draws water from Olean Creek, which is downstream of Ischua Creek. Aiello also said his office is in contact with the DEC.

“We are committed to ensuring our local communities and the environment they depend on are protected and are taking all appropriate action as the investigation continues,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday. “Steps must be taken to ensure accountability and to prevent such a significant incident from ever happening again.”

The DEC began investigating on Tuesday after receiving reports “visible” discharge, “odors” and a “large fish kill” in Ischua Creek. DEC staff observed “multiple types of dead aquatic species in the area.”

In a statement Saturday, State Senator George Borrello, who represents all of Cattaraugus County, called the environmental impacts of the discharge “understandably concerning” and said that he was in contact with state regulators. He also commended Great Lakes Cheese for ceasing its discharge operations and cooperating with the state.

“These immediate steps are important for protecting the long-term health of the creek and restoring this vital ecosystem,” Borrello said. “Great Lakes Cheese is a family and employee-owned company and has been a good neighbor in this region for decades. I am confident in their commitment to resolving this issue fully and responsibly.”

Great Lakes Cheese’s Franklinville facility began operating in February 2024, according to the Olean Times Herald.

The DEC is asking the public to report unusual fish and wildlife observations in the area by calling (716) 851-7201.

Residents with questions about how the discharge will affect their wells can contact the State DOH at bpwsp@health.ny.gov or reach out to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.