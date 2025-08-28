Multiple state departments launch investigation into Cattaraugus County creek incident

A mass fish and wildlife die-off was reported on Ischua Creek near Franklinville earlier this week, leading to concerns of a potential organic waste discharge. Currently, there is no indication of any impact on public drinking water.

Out of an abundance of caution, the public is advised to avoid all contact with Ischua Creek downstream of Franklinville, including recreational uses, until further notice. Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health to conduct a thorough investigation of what led to the die-off.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald says that while the mass die-off is alarming, the projected health of those in the Ischua Creek area is stable.

“The Department of Health is closely coordinating with DEC and local partners to monitor this potential discharge in Ischua Creek,” McDonald said. “While there has been a serious impact to fish and wildlife, at this time, there is no indication of any effect on public drinking water supplies. We will continue to monitor these developments and provide guidance when more information is available, as protecting the health of New Yorkers remains our top priority.”

The public is encouraged to report unusual fish and wildlife observations to DEC Region 9 Fisheries at fwfish9@dec.ny.gov. Residents should avoid contact with dead wildlife and keep pets away from the creek. If removal of carcasses is deemed necessary, the State DEC recommends wearing disposable gloves, a mask, and eye protection.