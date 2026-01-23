LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Severe winter weather updates
What you need to know:
- Winter Storm Warning: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western New York, from 7 a.m Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
- State of emergency: Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a statewide state of emergency starting Friday.
- Snowfall: Western New York is forecasted to receive between 10 to 18 inches of snow starting Sunday morning and lasting through Monday.
- Extreme cold: Ahead of the snow, "feels-like" temperatures are expected to drop into the negatives Friday and Saturday nights, as cold as -25 F in some parts of Western New York.
- Travel safety: Residents are urged to avoid travel during the storm. If travel is necessary, Hochul advises carrying a survival kit with blankets, water and snacks.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for New York as the state prepares for a combination of life-threatening cold and a significant winter storm. Buffalo and the surrounding areas are expected to see "feels-like" temperatures drop well below zero starting Friday night, followed by 10 to 18 inches of snow accumulation between Sunday morning and Monday.
Cold-related health issues can be avoided
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is offering some common sense tips and ideas to stay safe in the extreme cold and intense snow:
Dress in layers: Wear a good hat, cover your ears. Make sure as much as possible, the skin on your face and your neck is protected. Wear a face covering or a scarf. Dress in multiple layers underneath a good warm parka or jacket. A good place to start is wearing a t-shirt that wicks moisture away from the skin. Layers will trap air, and air is a natural insulator.
Know the signs of frostbite: skin can initially turn red, then very pale or discolored mode. The skin can develop a waxy texture. You may feel pain or tingling, especially in fingers or toes. That's a sign that you need to stop what you're doing and go inside and warm up.
Know the signs of hypothermia: shivering uncontrollably, because your organs are not getting adequate blood supply Not just teeth chattering, but whole body shivering. There may be fatigue or slurred speech. This is a medical emergency. You have to bring that person inside, start to warm them up with blankets and call 911.
Also, warm up often and stay hydrated. Burstein says, respect the weather and pay attention.
Winter Storm Warning for all of Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western New York, from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
For Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and northern Erie Counties, including the municipalities of Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Batavia and Medina, snowfall totals are expected to range between 10 and 15 inches.
For southern Erie County, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, including the municipalities of Springville, Orchard Park, Dunkirk, Warsaw, Jamestown and Olean, totals could range between 12 to 18 inches.