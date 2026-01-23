LIVE: Severe winter weather updates

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is offering some common sense tips and ideas to stay safe in the extreme cold and intense snow:

Dress in layers: Wear a good hat, cover your ears. Make sure as much as possible, the skin on your face and your neck is protected. Wear a face covering or a scarf. Dress in multiple layers underneath a good warm parka or jacket. A good place to start is wearing a t-shirt that wicks moisture away from the skin. Layers will trap air, and air is a natural insulator.

Know the signs of frostbite: skin can initially turn red, then very pale or discolored mode. The skin can develop a waxy texture. You may feel pain or tingling, especially in fingers or toes. That's a sign that you need to stop what you're doing and go inside and warm up.

Know the signs of hypothermia: shivering uncontrollably, because your organs are not getting adequate blood supply Not just teeth chattering, but whole body shivering. There may be fatigue or slurred speech. This is a medical emergency. You have to bring that person inside, start to warm them up with blankets and call 911.

Also, warm up often and stay hydrated. Burstein says, respect the weather and pay attention.

