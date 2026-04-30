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Learn about Coffee with Jake from 3 Lakes Cafe

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Free
  • Food & Drink

Learn about Coffee with Jake from 3 Lakes Cafe

Join us at the Cassadaga Library Branch as Jake from 3 Lakes
gives a presentation on coffee and the history of how the
very popular Three Lakes Cafe came to be!
Bring your taste buds!

Seymour Libraries Cassadaga Branch
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mary E Seymour Memorial Free Library Cassdaga Branch
7165953822
info@stocktonlibraries.org
www.stocktonlibraries.org

Artist Group Info

Jake
https://www.facebook.com/p/3-Lakes-Cafe-61554964000064/
Seymour Libraries Cassadaga Branch
18 Maple Ave
Cassadaga, New York 14718
7165953822
info@stocktonlibraries.org
www.stocktonlibraries.org