- Classes/Workshops,
- Free,
- Food & Drink
Learn about Coffee with Jake from 3 Lakes Cafe
- Classes/Workshops,
- Free,
- Food & Drink
Learn about Coffee with Jake from 3 Lakes Cafe
Join us at the Cassadaga Library Branch as Jake from 3 Lakes
gives a presentation on coffee and the history of how the
very popular Three Lakes Cafe came to be!
Bring your taste buds!
Seymour Libraries Cassadaga Branch
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mary E Seymour Memorial Free Library Cassdaga Branch
7165953822
info@stocktonlibraries.org
Artist Group Info
Jake
Seymour Libraries Cassadaga Branch
18 Maple AveCassadaga, New York 14718
7165953822
info@stocktonlibraries.org