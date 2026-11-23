Children experiencing anxiety or autism may sometimes struggle to communicate what they're feeling, leaving parents, teachers and peers to interpret behaviors they don't always understand. Retired neuropsychologist and award-winning children's book author Dr. Suzy Gray hopes to bridge that gap through storytelling.

Her books, including Lily and the Fairy Cake: A Story for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Teddy the Bear: A Story for Anxiety, aim to help children better understand their emotions while encouraging empathy and compassion among those in their lives.

During National Family Literacy Month, Gray joined BTPM News assistant managing editor Ryan Zunner to discuss how reading can open conversations between children and adults about neurodiversity and emotional health.

A transcription of their conversation is below, edited for length and clarity.

RYAN ZUNNER, HOST: For children experiencing anxiety, behavior can become the message adults misunderstand. Reading together can open a different line of communication, helping children make sense of their feelings while also giving parents a window into their world.

Joining us today is someone who knows an awful lot about the science of children's behavior and reading, which is retired neuropsychologist and award-winning children's book author Dr. Suzy Gray. Thanks for joining me, Suzy.

DR. SUZY GRAY, GUEST: Thank you for having me, Ryan.

ZUNNER: When children with autism, or even anxiety, struggle to express what they're experiencing their behavior can often be misunderstood. What are some of the biggest mistakes adults make? Parents, grandparents, maybe even teachers make when interpreting those behaviors, and what should they be looking for instead?

GRAY: A lot of times, they interpret it as misbehavior, laziness or acting out. They're really not. Parents, teachers and everyone else need to help these kids name what they're going through.

They might not know what they're experiencing. They're young, and they're just trying to get through their day, make friends and function at school and in their social circles.

They need the help of others to name things and support them. Rather than just saying, "You have learning disabilities" or "You're disabled, you don't learn correctly," it's more about recognizing their strengths and what they're really good at.

These kids have unique strengths, and we should help them with their challenges and the things they find difficult. It's a different way of looking at it rather than saying, "You're learning disabled" or "You can't sit still."

It's a refreshing way to look at things, and they need the adults and friends in their lives to understand what they're going through. That's why I think these books really help shed light on their behaviors and what they're experiencing.

ZUNNER: That's such an interesting point, because while books can certainly be entertaining and transport us to a different world, we're here celebrating National Family Literacy Month.

How can reading books, especially some of the ones you have, like Lily and the Fairy Cake: A Story for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Teddy the Bear: A Story for Anxiety, help parents better understand? And maybe even other children who may not have anxiety or be on the autism spectrum. How can those types of stories help kids and parents understand what young people experiencing these things are going through? How does that help them understand and communicate those feelings, boundaries and needs?

GRAY: My big theme in the books is that they're not broken, and they're not alone.

These books help everyone in their lives — their peers, parents and teachers — understand that these kids aren't broken and they're not the only ones experiencing these big feelings.

Everything is on a spectrum, so what one child might go through is a little different from another. But the big feelings are still the same. It gives a little insight into what they're experiencing and how we can be patient with them, name their feelings and understand them a little better.

ZUNNER: How does empathy come into play here? I think that's a big part of it. Especially for kids, there's an opportunity to build that empathy. How important is that in these books and in the relationships kids have at school and at home?

GRAY: Empathy, compassion and understanding all go together. Sometimes, it just takes one person.

Lily has one friend who comes and helps her, and Teddy has one friend who helps him. It instills that empathy and kindness. Just be kind to others.

If everyone were the same, it would be boring. We need to celebrate everyone's differences rather than saying, "You're different. I don't want to be your friend."

I think Literacy Month is about celebrating kids who are going through challenges. Empathy is so important. Compassion, kindness — all of that goes together.

ZUNNER: I imagine a big part of these books is opening up that conversation with children. I've interviewed other children's book authors who detail stories that are very complex. With autism spectrum disorder and anxiety, those can be very complex things.

How do you have that conversation with your child who may have anxiety or be on the autism spectrum? And how do you open that door to conversation with children who may have friends dealing with those things?

GRAY: It opens up a discussion and helps us listen to them. Give them a chance to talk, and just sit and listen. It opens up a dialogue so we can go back and forth and understand what they're going through.

I have a wonderful story. I have a friend whose son has autism, and his sister got ahold of this book and was reading it to her friends. They were all sitting around listening because she wanted to help them understand what she was going through and what her brother was going through.

He wasn't weird just because he ate different things. It helped her express that to her friends through this book rather than just telling them, "He has autism," and having her friends wonder what that meant.

I love that story because she felt safe letting her friends know through a story, rather than having to give examples herself. We all need that safety, that's for sure.

ZUNNER: For children with autism or anxiety, is there a certain importance to having stories that are true to their own childhood and their own experiences?

GRAY: Yes, it is. It's important that everyone understands.

So many of these things are genetic, so parents often have gone through it themselves and didn't know what they were experiencing. They can sometimes see a little bit of themselves in these stories, too.

I think it helps open up the dialogue, the listening and the pausing to let kids talk and express themselves. That goes for their friends, peers and teachers as well.

I'm hoping that by writing books, I can reach more people. I was a teacher, and I have eight kids myself, but these stories help open things up and reach more people. That was one of my main reasons for writing them: to get the word out that these children aren't broken and they're not alone.

ZUNNER: Thank you. That's Dr. Suzy Gray, retired neuropsychologist and award-winning children's book author. Thank you so much for chatting with us today.

GRAY: Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it.

To learn more about Dr. Suzy Gray and her list of works, you can visit her website.