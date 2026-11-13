Theater Talk: So much great theater to choose from, something for everyone, with musicals ANNIE, GATSBY, and IN THE HEIGHTS, dramas NUTS and UNCLE VANYA, also the operetta ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD, and next week PROOF and WHERE WE STAND.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about a wide variety of excellent shows. This weekend is your last to enjoy THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL at the Alleyway, NUTS at Desiderio's, and THE GREAT GATSBY at Shea's. Openings this weekend include ANNIE at Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre with Lisa Ludwig as Miss Hannigan; Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA at Road Less Traveled Productions; Lyn Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS, a collaboration of three different producers, including Starring Buffalo, at Buff State; and ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD, a topsy-turvy operetta produced by OperaLytes. Next week, check out WHERE WE STAND, a one woman performance with Gabriela McKinley at Ujima, and PROOF, Second Generation at Shea's Smith Theatre.

SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS BELOW.

For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com.

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS then CONTINUING then OPENING LATER THIS MONTH then NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T." Titles beginning with numbers are alphabetized by how the number is spoken (e.g. "1776" is alphabetized under the letter "S.")

CLOSINGS:

NUTS, a courtroom drama, by Tom Topor, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Maria Pedro, Connor Graham, Gerald Ramsey, et. al. 9/16 - 11/14 on various evenings and matinees. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga. (716) 395-3207

NUTS PUBLICITY BLURB: Tom Topor’s NUTS is a tense courtroom drama set in Bellevue Hospital, where call girl Claudia Draper fights to prove her sanity after killing a client in self‑defense. The play exposes sexual abuse, family coercion, and psychiatric power, challenging institutional bias as Claudia battles for autonomy and a public trial.

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THE GREAT GATSBY, musical by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Broadway Partner Albert Nocciolino as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season at Shea’s. 11/08 - 11/15 with matinees on the weekend. Tickets are available at Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, or online at:

www.sheas.org/performances/the-great-gatsby.

THE GREAT GATSBY PUBLICITY BLURB: The party to end all parties, set in the Roaring Twenties, follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, THE GREAT GATSBY is the winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical.

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THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, a play by Jacob Albarella & Jason Kaiser, directed by Dan Lendzian. 10/27 -11/14 generally Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00 with two additional shows at 7:00 pm on Mon 11/2 & Wed 11/11. Presented by Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley (along the north side of Shea's), Buffalo, NY 14202

716-852-2600 alleyway.com

HOOVERTON PUBLICITY BLURB: The silliest spooky season comedy you've ever seen. A world premiere Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award Semi-Finalist. Four college kids. A broken-down van. A dark and stormy night. A creepy hotel at the end of a road that doesn't appear on any map. THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL is a brand new comedy from two of Buffalo’s funniest minds that leans all the way into every mystery trope you grew up loving. Ghosts, secrets, a missing will, a suspicious cast of characters, and a group of completely unqualified heroes who have no choice but to solve it anyway. A World Premiere that will leave you howling this spooky season.

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OPENINGS:

ANNIE, the musical by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan based on the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie"

by Harold Gray, starring Jeff Coyle (Daddy Warbucks), Lisa Ludwig (Miss Hannigan), Avery Lundy (Annie), Corey Bieber (Rooster), et. al. 11/13 - 11/22 (only 8 shows) Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00 presented by the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

ANNIE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winning multiple Tony Awards in 1977 including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, ANNIE follows a hopeful orphan who escapes her harsh orphanage, finds friendship with Sandy, and is welcomed by billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The Tony‑winning musical celebrates optimism with beloved songs including "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Little Girls," "Tomorrow," and ."You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

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IN THE HEIGHTS, musical by Lyn Manuel Miranda, directed by Matthew B. Cullen, music direction by Karen Saxon and choreography by Ansari Carbonell Catilo, with Buffalo State theater students alongside Broadway actors, Buffalo actors, and area high school students for four performances in the Warren Enters Theater. 11/13 - 11/15 Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by Starring Buffalo, AnsariSaxon Productions, and Buffalo State University's Casting Hall Productions at the Warren Enters Theatre in Upton Hall. For tickets, visit ticketpeak.com

IN THE HEIGHTS PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

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ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD opera by Jacques Offenbach 11/13 - 11/22 Fridays 11/13 & 20 at 7:30, Sundays 11/15 & 22 at 2:00. Presented by OperaLytes at St. Mary's High School, 142 Laverack Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086. For tickets visit operalytes.booktix.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Throw away your mythology textbook—Offenbach’s opera overturns all your assumptions! Immortal lovers….nonsense! Orpheus hates Eurydice, and she wants a divorce…until a poisonous serpent sent by her lover Pluto speeds up the process. But King of the Gods Jupiter has an eye for a pretty human, too, even if she’s technically dead. He engineers a trip to Hades to pursue her, bringing all the gods of Olympus in his wake! Once the deities taste infernal beverages and start dancing Offenbach’s famous can-can—well, let’s just say that the solution to this romantic tale is not what Public Opinion had expected! Opera-Lytes presents Orpheus fully staged with a chamber orchestra. The production will be sung in English and accompanied by projected titles. "Orpheus" is recommended for ages 10 and older. The performance is sung in English and will be super-titled.

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PROOF, a play by David Auburn, 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 2001 Tony Award for Best Play, directed by Kristin Bentley with Associate Director Leah Berst, starring Lauren Farrow (Catherine), Matt Witten (Robert), Anna Krempholtz (Claire), and Steven Maiseks (Hal). 11/19 - 12/06 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 (no show Thanksgiving Thurday 11/26). Presented by Second Generation Theatre Company in Shea's Smith Theatre 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202. For tickets visit sheas.org/performances/proof/

PROOF PUBLICITY BLURB: Catherine has lived alone with her father, who had once been a world-renowned mathematician, in order to care for him during a period of mental decline. But the nature of their conversations is starting to cause her to fear that she may share more with her father than a love of numbers. Complicating this is one of her father’s former students, Hal, combing through his journals for something of value, while anxiously wondering if his own best days are behind him at 28. And Catherine’s sister, Claire, who only wants the best for Catherine, though her motives may not be entirely unselfish. A poignant and surprisingly funny look at what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love – and what we’re not. Contains adult themes and language.

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THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, Script and Lyrics by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin, Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, Directed by Grace Aroune, starring Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Shelby McNulty-DeCaro, Len Mendez, Heather Casseri, Bridgette Turner, Ava Fronckowiak, Jetaun Louie, with understudies/swings Robert McKnight, Amaya Sonubi, Kai Crumley, Yamilex Holguín Pérez, and Gabriella Galante. 11/21 - 12/19 Sat - Sun 2:00. Sensory-Friendly Performance is scheduled for Sunday, December 6 at 10:00 am. Presented by Theatre of Youth in the historic Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201, visit theatreofyouth.org or call 716.884.4400

"PIGEON" PUBLICITY BLURB: When Mo Willems’ characters get together for the holidays, it’s bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever! The Unlimited Squirrels deck the halls and Elephant and Piggie come ready to celebrate! But will The Pigeon join in the festivities, or will he run all the way to the North Pole in search of the greatest gift ever? Terrific tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, audience antics: it’s all in this brand-new musical party that sleighs! Recommended for ages 3+ Show Run-Time is 60-Minutes, plus a post-show 10-minute talk-back. Every Performance features a post-show talk-back with the actors.

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THE SMUGGLER, a play by Ronán Noone, directed by John Hurley, starring Jeremy Kreuzer. 11/21 - 12/19 All shows Saturdays at 4:00, taking place in the Road Less Traveled Theater Cocktail Lounge. An immersive experience. The bar will be open for the entire performance! RUN TIME: 75 minutes without intermission

THE SMUGGLER PUBLICITY BLURB: It's 2023. A Thriller in Rhyme! Tim Finnegan is an Irish immigrant trying to make it as a writer on Amity, an affluent summer colony in Massachusetts, where tensions flare between the migrant and local communities after a fatal car crash. When he loses his job as a bartender, Tim gets drawn into the dark underbelly of the island. The Smuggler examines how far one man will go to restore his self-respect and asks the question, "What does it mean to be an American citizen today?"

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UNCLE VANYA, by Anton Chekhov, a new version

by Annie Baker, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Kristen Tripp Kelley, Todd Benzin, and Peter Palmisano alongside Darryl Semira, Tracie Lane, John Vines, Christina Rausa, Monish Bhattacharyya and Priscilla Young-Anker. 11/13-12/13 Thu - Saturday 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at 456 Main Street, Buffalo.

UNCLE VANYA PUBLICITY BLURB: Uncle Vanya tells the story of a group of people living on a rural Russian estate,

primarily focusing on Ivan "Uncle Vanya" Voinitsky, who has spent his life managing the property for his brother-in-law, the self-absorbed Professor Serebryakov. When the

Professor returns with his beautiful young second wife, Yelena, Vanya and the local doctor, Astrov, become captivated by her, leading to a web of unrequited love, frustration, and a sense of wasted life as the Professor plans to sell the estate, further disrupting their

already stagnant existence. The play explores themes of regret, longing, and the search for beauty in a seemingly meaningless life.

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WHERE WE STAND by Donnetta Lovinia Grays, directed by Curtis Lovell, starring Gabriella McKinley. Nov 19-22 and Dec 3-6 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat - Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Company Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213 716-322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

WHERE WE STAND PUBLICITY BLURB: Ujima Theatre Company Presents Where We Stand, An Epic Fable of a Town's Dream.

Starring Gabriella McKinley, this one man production blends live music, interactive storytelling, and audience

participation to explore the complexities of compassion, community, and redemption.

In a town running dangerously low on compassion, an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to confront

a difficult question: What does it truly mean to pursue your dreams? Through the tale of a lonely soul who

encounters a mysterious stranger dressed in gold, Where We Stand explores the transformative power of

kindness, the consequences of our choices, and the possibility of redemption.

Blending lyrical poetry, humor, live music, and interactive storytelling, Ujima’s production brings a distinctive

soundscape to the stage through the use of a loop pedal, creating layers of sound that deepen the play’s

atmosphere and bring its folk fable-like world to life.

As an audience member, you are more than a witness to this story. In Where We Stand, the community in the

theatre becomes part of the community onstage. Through direct participation, the story invites you to weigh in

on the fate of our fallen neighbor, ultimately voting on the story’s final outcome. This unique story places the

duty of mercy and justice directly in the hands of those watching, making each performance a shared act of

collective work and responsibility.

Where We Stand reminds us that the choices we make as individuals ultimately shape the communities we build

together.

Originally commissioned by The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit, Where We Stand received a workshop through the

Public Theater’s Brooklyn College Research Residency from August 7–17, 2018, before continuing its

development at SPACE on Ryder Farm. In spring 2020, the play made its world premiere Off-Broadway and in

Baltimore through a co-production between WP Theater in New York and Baltimore Center Stage, under the

direction of Tamilla Woodard.

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CONTINUING:

JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, directed by Anthony Alcocer, starring Rolando Gómez, Victoria Pérez, Louis Colaiacovo, Rachael Fedor-Buchanan, Peter Johnson, Chris Kelly, Sean Patrick Ryan, Jesse Tiebor, Davida Tolbert, and

Christine Turturro-Beausoleil. 10/30 - 11/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. Buffalo (716) 829-7668

kavinokytheatre@dyc.edu

JULIUS CAESAR PUBLICITY BLURB: A bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic political thriller, set in the charged atmosphere of 1960s. The fall of Julius Caesar unfolds against a backdrop of civil unrest and global conflict, where ambition sparks revolution, friends become foes, and rhetoric fuels a public reckoning. All the while democracy hangs in the balance. A story of power, populism, and public persuasion, this is Shakespeare for an era of protest—and for our own. “Men at some times are masters of their fates. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.” - Julius Caesar

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THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER, play by Deborah Zoe Laufer, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christian Brandjes, Arin Lee Dandes, Devin Klumpp, Sam Prezioso. 10/29 - 11/22 Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, in the Benderson Family Building 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 Runtime 90 minutes no intermission (716) 650-7626, write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org, visit jccbuffalo.org/the-last-yiddish-speaker/

PUBLICITY BLURB:

Jewish Repertory Theatre opens its 2026/2027 season with Deborah Zoe Laufer’s suspenseful and unexpectedly funny play about identity, resistance, and the enduring strength of culture, memory, and faith. Content Advisory: The play contains mature themes involving antisemitism, identity, persecution, and political extremism. In a striking vision of America’s near future, a white supremacist regime has taken hold, and survival depends on silence. Paul and his teenage daughter, Sarah, live quietly in a small upstate town, passing as Christians while hiding their identities as Jewish refugees. When an elderly woman arrives speaking Yiddish, a language from a past they’ve tried to bury, their fragile world begins to unravel. By turns suspenseful, heartfelt, and unexpectedly funny, The Last Yiddish Speaker balances high-stakes drama with sharp humor and humanity.

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The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season 2026 is upon us!

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre 11/05 - 12/23

PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.

NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop

Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.

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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at Shawfest's Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) 11/08 - 12/23

PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.

NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella. By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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SHOWS IN BUFFALO AREA OPENING AFTER THANKSGIVING:

A SHERLOCK CAROL, a play by Mark Shanahan, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Christopher Guilmet as Sherlock Holmes, Gregory Gjurich as Ebenezer Scrooge, with "Actors 1,2,3,4" played by Kristopher Bartolomeo, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Marc Sacco, and Charmagne Chi. 11/27 - 12/20 (19 performances!) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14203 (716) 853-ICTC (4282) visit irishclassical.com

A SHERLOCK CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in London, 1894, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge, Sherlock must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! It's a classic holiday mystery with a spirited twist. Moriarty is dead, to begin with, and Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! A witty, suspenseful, and heartwarming adventure filled with twists, laughs, and holiday cheer. Perfect for mystery lovers and Christmas traditionalists alike, this theatrical treat will leave you guessing—and glowing—all season long.

RUN TIME: Approximately 2 hours including one 15-minute intermission. NOTE: This is a show for adults and children 12 years and older.

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DISNEY'S FROZEN, a musical by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, directed and choreographed by Eric Deeb Weaver, Lily Jones, Assistant Director, starring Olivia Gjurich as Elsa (U/S Ashleigh Crisena), Timayah Love (Anna), Joe Greenan (Olaf), Zach Gammel (Sven), Sean ryan-Matecki (Hans). 11/28 - 12/20 Thu - Sat 7:30pm, Sat 2:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-839-8540 Please note: Tickets for FROZEN are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats) is far more expensive, and other sites can be fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

DISNEY'S FROZEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, this powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love, features all of your favorite characters and the hit song “Let It Go.” A delight for all ages, it’s the perfect holiday treat for the whole family!

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SHOWS OPENING IN DECEMBER 2026

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) 12/04 - 12/19 Presented by Lancaster Opera House

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First Look Buffalo Theatre Company

THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, Five short plays. One magical holiday season. Written by WNY natives and First Look Buffalo playwrights Jon Elston, Drew Fornarola, Donna Hoke, and Bella Poynton. Directed by Lara D. Haberberger and directed by Lara D. Haberberger. Starring Andrew J. Brown, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Kate Olena, and Mark Tramont. Limited engagement! December 4th at 7:30 p.m., December 5th at 5 p.m., December 18th at 7:30 p.m., December 19th and 20th at 2 p.m. at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221 (off Youngs Road between Maple and Klein) 716-771-6358

FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door

GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB:

It’s holiday season at Mr. Grimley’s Christmas tree farm, a family-owned WNY staple where generations of families have bought Christmas trees. At this time of year, with so many people from all walks of life visiting the farm, you are bound to encounter some interesting and unique stories. So instead of just hearing about them, come watch them! Join your friends at First Look Buffalo Theatre Company as we zoom in on the lot to share some magical tales of holiday romance, sibling drama, Scrooge-like transformations, and the magic of Santa. And bring the kids ages 12 and up; this is family-friendly fun!

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THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS 12/11 - 12/20 Presented by Lancaster Opera House

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ROGER & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE SOUND OF MUSIC 12/08 - 12/13 Presented by Shea's Performing Arts

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THE HATEFUL ELF 12/12/2026 - 01/02/2027 Presented by the Alleyway Theatre

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THE BETSY CARMICHAEL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 12/18-12/20 Presented by O'Connell & Co.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027

Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)

(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are

BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027

JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027

SIX — June 8–13, 2027

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away — MusicalFare

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Kyle LoConti — Sheltered

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander

Outstanding Music Direction

Allen Paglia — Urinetown

Outstanding Choreography

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Aleks Malejs — Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Starzynski — Irish Play

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alexandria Watts — Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Joey Bucheker — Shrek

Outstanding Costume Design

Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom

Outstanding Set Design

Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will

Outstanding Technical Element

Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara

Katharine Cornell Awards

Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre

Career Achievement Honoree (2026)

Brian Cavanagh

THE NOMINATIONS:

Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

