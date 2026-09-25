Theater Talk: Penelope Sergi delightful as EMMA at Irish Classical, DA VINCI CODE thrills at Road Less Traveled, Anthony chats this morning at Shawfest, more shows to see include MusicalFare's HAIR at Shea's 710, NUTS at Desiderio's, 1776 at Lancaster, BECKY SHAW at Alleyway, GUYS AND DOLLS at O'Connell & Co.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about EMMA, at Irish Classical, simply divine with the winning Penelope Sergi in the title role, also THE DAVINCI CODE at Road Less Traveled with its stunning graphics, and HAIR, with exciting choreography by Eric Deeb Weaver at MusicalFare, as they look forward to seeing GUYS AND DOLLS at O'Connell & Co. at Canterbury Woods, 1776 at Lancaster Opera House, and NUTS at Desiderio's Dinner Theater. See listings below.

Later this morning, Anthony will be back at the Shaw Festival this Friday September 25 to host/emcee ANECDOTES & STORIES FROM THE THEATRE at 10:00am at the Shaw Artists' Village Hall. Everyone is invited to join Anthony for a morning of theatrical true-stories and tall-tales, with special guests Sharry Flett, Patrick Gallivan, and Sanjay Talwar, all currently on stage. Visit shawfest.com.

Anthony's December 8-11 trip to New York City is SOLD OUT! Billed as "NYC Holiday Magic" it will include Shopping, The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, Broadway's SCHMIGADOON, with options for more Broadway on your own with Anthony! Join BTPM and Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase for an unforgettable New York City getaway, December 8 – 11.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.

For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com.

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

OPENINGS TONIGHT:

1776, THE MUSICAL by Sherman Edwards. 9/25 - 10/11 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

1776, THE MUSICAL, PUBLICITY BLURB: Step into the sweltering summer of 1776, where America’s founders argue, bargain, and risk everything to decide whether independence is worth the cost. 1776 is a witty, rousing, and deeply human portrait of the messy miracle of democracy—full of razor-sharp debate, surprising vulnerability, and a soaring score. It’s history with heat: funny, thrilling, and ultimately inspiring as the vote that changes the world comes down to persuasion, principle, and courage.

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CLOSING:

GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL by John Glines, Stephen Greco, and Robin Jones, directed by Vinny Murphy, music direction by Lucas Colon and Nikki Fae Dahlen, starring Corey Bieber, Ryan Blunt, Michael Flanagan, Robert McKnight, Zachary Kushner, and Matt Rittler. 9/11 - 9/27 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 5:00 (no performance 9/13). Produced by BUA, Buffalo United Artists on stage at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue. 716.440.5521 BuffaloUnitedArtists.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo United Artists is proud to present the Western New York Premiere of the rarely seen 1970s queer musical comedy GULP! THE GAY BEACH MUSICAL, set on the beach at Coney Island on Gay Liberation Day, June 28th, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The story follows a closeted lifeguard whose life is saved by five eccentric characters: his soon-to-be lover, a wacky orthodox priest, a ditzy journalist, a hunky construction worker, and a show queen from Shirley's Temple on Flatbush Avenue, their drives, dreams, pasts and futures colliding in a riot of coincidences filled with music, romance and off-the-wall humor. More than a revival, it's an act of preservation. As one of the earliest queer musicals in American theater history, Gulp! predates landmark works like La Cage aux Folles, Rent, and Fun Home, yet has remained largely forgotten, with no commercial cast recording and decades since its last full production. Our team has worked to restore it as faithfully as possible while introducing it to a new generation, hoping to secure its rightful place in the canon of influential queer musicals.

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GUYS AND DOLLS, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser with Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows 9/11 - 9/27 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 with one extra matinee, Sat 9/26 at 2:00. Presented by O'Connell & Company on stage at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

GUYS AND DOLLS PUBLICITY BLURB: Step into the bright lights of 1950s New York City in this classic Broadway musical filled with unforgettable characters, show-stopping songs, and big-hearted romance. Guys and Dolls follows fast-talking gamblers, charming showgirls, and unlikely love stories as Nathan Detroit desperately searches for a place to host his legendary floating crap game while trying to keep his long-suffering fiancée Adelaide happy. Meanwhile, high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson makes a bet that leads him to the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown—and sparks a romance neither of them expected.

Featuring beloved songs including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “If I Were a Bell,” this Tony Award–winning musical comedy is a joyous celebration of love, luck, and the colorful characters who make New York City come alive.

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JUICY AND DELICIOUS, a play by Lucy Alibar, directed by Curtis Lovell, with Arjumand Ali, Jess Hall, Yanava Hawkins, Janaé Leonard, Curtis Lovell, Manuel Mejia, Zach Mota, Nahiem Paris, Kupid Patton, Maria Ta, and Emily Yancey. 9/17 - 9/27 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat - Sun 4:00. Pre Sale Tickets: $30, Door Tickets: Pay-what-you-can. On stage at Ujima Company Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213 716-322-5178, boxoffice@ujimacoinc.org

JUICY AND DELICIOUS PUBLICITY BLURB: The play that inspired the movie Beasts of the Southern Wild. Hushpuppy lives with her wild, invincible father on the edge of the world. Then Daddy gets sick, and the universe starts to fall apart. Daddy and the brilliant, fearless teacher, Miss Bathsheba must work to prepare Hushpuppy and her schoolmates for life at the end of the known world. The grownups teach the children that the only way to survive is to take care of each other. Per director Curtiss Lovell (whose mother was Ujima founder Lorna C. Hill) "I'm elated to be finally bringing JUICY AND DELICIOUS to our stage. It has been a brain child for three years in the making. It is truly an experience like nothing else we've done at Ujima.”

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CONTINUING:

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, by Randy Johnson, directed by Megan Callhan, music direction by Karen Saxon, starring Samantha Hoy (alt. Casey Moyer) with "Joplinaires" Dasia Cervi, Danielle Green, Anika Pace, Ember Tate-Steele. 9/11 - 10/3 Thu- Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. Buffalo (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre@dyc.edu

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN PUBLICITY BLURB: An electrifying concert experience celebrating Janis Joplin and the powerhouse women who inspired her unmistakable voice, including Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James. Spend an evening on an unforgettable musical journey bursting with iconic hits including “Piece of My Heart”, “Me and Bobby McGee”, “Try (Just A Little Bit Harder)” and more. Raw, rebellious, and wildly joyful, this is a night that doesn’t just play—it rocks.

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BECKY SHAW, a play by Gina Gionfriddo, directed by Chris Handley, starring Amanda Funiciello, Anthony J. Grande, Rick Lattimer, Tammy Hayes McGovern, and Stefanie Warnick. Preview Performances: Sat 9/12 3:00, Sun 9/13 1:00 & 6:00, Tue 9/15 at 7:30, Regular Performances: 9/16 - 10/3 Thu- Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, plus Wed 9/16, Mon 9/21, & Wed 9/30 at 7:00 (!). Presented by Alleyway Theatre

BECKY SHAW PUBLICITY BLURB: "A Scathing Comedy Fresh from Broadway." This is a Buffalo Premiere for this Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Tony Award Nominee. When Suzanna sets Max up on a blind date with Becky, she has absolutely no idea what she's about to unleash. What follows is two hours of the sharpest, funniest, most cringey comedy you'll see all season, about four people who think they're perfectly fine and are absolutely not. Gina Gionfriddo's laugh-out-loud / squirm-in-your-seat dark comedy is fresh off a celebrated Broadway run, now in its Buffalo Premiere.

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EMMA, a play by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Keelie Sheridan, starring Penelope Sergi (see below for additional cast). 9/18 - 10/4 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street, in the heart of Buffalo's "Theatre District."

EMMA PUBLICITY BLURB: A sparkling and spirited re-imagining of Austen’s classic novel, where a confident matchmaker’s meddling spirals into comic chaos. Emma Woodhouse is clever, educated, energetic… and in imminent danger of going mad with idleness. In a time when respectable ladies are expected to sit quietly at home, she desperately needs a project—and prides herself on matchmaking, much to the chagrin of her friend Mr. Knightley. But where Emma aims her attention, tangled hearts and screwball comedy follows… A fresh feminist take on a treasured classic, this Emma breaks down convention, expectation, and even the fourth wall with vibrant comic flair—leading audiences “forward, onward, and upward!" Starring Penelope Sergi as Emma with Julia Cianfrini, Diane DiBernardo, Alejandro Gómez, Peter Horn, Sara Kow-Falcone, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Timiyah Love.

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HAIR, book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni & James Rado, music by Galt MacDermot, co-directed by Alexandria Watts & Eric deeb Weaver, music directed by Theresa Quinn.9/17 - 10/4 Thur-Sat 7:30, Sat 2:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710 Theatre (Main at Tupper). (716) 839-8540 www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org

HAIR PUBLICITY BLURB: The groundbreaking Tony Award-winning hit musical remains relevant as ever as it celebrates community, identity, politics, peace, and what it means to be a young person in a changing world. Featuring classic hit songs such as “Aquarius,” “Easy To Be Hard” and “Let The Sunshine In.”

NOTE 1: Our production of HAIR does not contain full nudity. There is partial nudity, with performers appearing in underwear. The show also contains mature language and themes, including discussions of race, sexuality, drug use, war, and death. While we do not have a strict age restriction, we would generally recommend the production for patrons age 13 and older.

NOTE #2: Tickets for HAIR are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats) is far more expensive, and other sites can be fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

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NUTS, a courtroom drama, by Tom Topor, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Maria Pedro, Connor Graham, Gerald Ramsey, et. al. 9/16 - 11/14 on various evenings and matinees. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga. (716) 395-3207

NUTS PUBLICITY BLURB: Tom Topor’s NUTS is a tense courtroom drama set in Bellevue Hospital, where call girl Claudia Draper fights to prove her sanity after killing a client in self‑defense. The play exposes sexual abuse, family coercion, and psychiatric power, challenging institutional bias as Claudia battles for autonomy and a public trial.

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THE DAVINCI CODE, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and

Duncan Abel and based on the 2003 best-selling novel by Dan Brown, directed by David Oliver, starring RLTP Ensemble members David Marciniak, Nick Stevens and Johnny Barden alongside Lissette DeJesús-Wrafter, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Russell Holt, Priscilla Young-Anker, Gabriella McKinley and Sandra Roberts. 9/18 - 10/18 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions 456 Main Street

THE DAVINCI CODE PUBLCITY BLURB: In this thrilling play, Professor Robert Langdon is called to the Louvre in the dead of night, where he unwittingly becomes the center of a murder investigation. When cryptologist Sophie Neveu arrives at the scene, she alerts Robert that, not only is he being asked to solve the crime, but he is also the prime suspect. Soon they are in a race against time to clear Robert’s name and decipher a labyrinthine code before a shocking istorical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London and beyond, follow along with two of your favorite characters as they solve this pulse-racing mystery.

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THE SHAW FESTIVAL OFFERINGS CONTINUE INTO OCTOBER AT THE THEATRES INDICATED. FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION shawfest.org or call 1-800-511-SHAW:

AMADEUS play by Peter Shaffer, directed by Tim Carroll at the Festival Theatre. Opened Jul 8 • Closes Oct 4

PUBLICITY BLURB: “It seemed to me I heard the voice of God … and it was the voice of an obscene child!” Antonio Salieri is a pious, conscientious man—and the greatest composer in the Austrian Empire. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a young, foolish show-off — and apparently no threat. Except that Salieri can hear what no one else can: this ridiculous boy is perhaps the greatest musical genius ever to have lived. How can God have played such a trick on Salieri? To reward his devotion by rubbing his nose in his own mediocrity? There is only one possible revenge: God’s beloved, Amadeus, must be destroyed. This story of genius and the price it extracts is one of the greatest and most ravishing experiences in theatrical history.

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FUNNY GIRL Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill, directed by Eda Holmes — Festival Theatre Opened Apr 24 • Closes Oct 3

Approximate run time 2 hours and 40 minutes (includes intermission)

Age recommendation 10+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Fanny Brice has everything it takes to be Broadway’s next big thing: the voice, the charm and more than a little chutzpah. But does she have “the look?” This touching comedy explores her unlikely rise to stardom with the Ziegfeld Follies as well as her turbulent love life with gambler Nick Arnstein. One of the greatest musical scores of all time, Funny Girl includes classics like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star”, “People” and much more.

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HEARTBREAK HOUSE play by Bernard Shaw, directed by Tim Carroll at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jun 20 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “If we women were particular about men's characters, we should never get married at all.” The shadows of war may be gathering, but for most of the weekend guests at Heartbreak House, the big questions are about love and marriage. As the couples waltz in a dance of ever-changing partners, only the enigmatic old sea dog Captain Shotover seems to see what is coming towards them. Often ranked as one of the great plays of all time, Heartbreak House is Shaw at his most entertaining and mysterious.

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JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, a play created from the works of P.G. Wodehouse by Robert Goodale and David Goodale, directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett at the newly appointed Court House Theatre (new plush seats, proscenium stage, elevator available) It opened May 8 and closes Oct 10 Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission) Age recommendation 8+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Canadian premiere! Bertie Wooster is a young aristocrat who is forever getting himself into frightful scrapes. Thank goodness he has a butler, the legendarily unruffled Jeeves, to come to his rescue, usually without his even noticing. Based on a 1938 P.G. Wodehouse novel it's performed by three remarkable actors (Damien Atkins as Jeeves, Jeff Irving as Bertie, and Travis Seetoo as a variety of people) bringing to life a host of characters. This Olivier award-winning play is a celebration of both theatrical virtuosity and pure silliness.

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OHIO STATE MURDERS, play by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Philip Akin at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jul 19 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “You reap no respect when you wring your hands: To weep like a woman is not judged wise." Suzanne, an acclaimed Black author, returns to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to give a speech on the violent nature of her writing. Confronted with the dark memories of her past, she unravels the painful truth of what happened in 1949, during her time as a student. This haunting and provocative play, penned by legendary playwright Adrienne Kennedy, is a poignant exploration of race, identity and grief. Mature content.

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ONE FOR THE POT by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton, directed by Chris Abraham at the Festival Theatre Opened May 27 • Closes Oct 11

PUBLICITY BLURB: Billy Hickory Wood is set to inherit a proper pot of cash. A wealthy businessman has decided to give £10,000 to the family of his former partner, and Billy is the sole living relation. Right? Wrong. Cue the arrival of several, hitherto unknown and identical, Hickory Wood siblings (all played by the same actor) looking to claim what they’re owed. To say that chaos ensues would be an understatement. The team that brought you One Man, Two Guvnors (2024) is reunited for this legendary farce.

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SLEUTH by Anthony Shaffer (Peter Schaffer's twin brother), directed by Peter Fernandes — Court House Theatre Opened Apr 2 • Closes Oct 9

Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission)

Age recommendation 13+

PUBLICITY BLURB: When a celebrated mystery writer invites his wife’s lover to their home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly clever game of psychology and deception – but who is playing with whom? And is it really just a game? This Tony and Edgar award-winning play is a quintessential crime thriller guaranteed to provide an edge-of-your-seat experience. Perfect for whodunit fans. Mature content.

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THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by A.A. Milne adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened May 22 • Closes Sep 27

PUBLICITY BLURB: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, half so much worth doing as simply messing about by a river.”

Come along with young, impressionable Mole as he heads to the riverbank and meets the resourceful Rat, the grumpy Badger and the irrepressible Mr Toad. When Toad’s passion for fast cars gets him in trouble, the other three must save him. Based on the much-loved 1908 children’s novel, this play about friendship, loyalty and the joy of getting into trouble is perfect for the whole family. Family Pre-Show Workshop... Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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Holiday season 2026 at the Shaw Festival opens in November

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre Opens Nov 13 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.

NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop

Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.

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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at the Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) Opens Nov 20 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.

NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea

November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella.

By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:

Festival Theatre

THE TEMPEST Opened Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

GUYS AND DOLLS Opened Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opened Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Avon Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT Opened Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opened Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE HOBBIT Opened Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Tom Patterson Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opened Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opened Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opened Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Studio Theatre

OTHELLO Opened Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opened May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opened May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ — September 12–19, 2026

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027

Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)

(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are

BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027

JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027

SIX — June 8–13, 2027

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away — MusicalFare

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Kyle LoConti — Sheltered

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander

Outstanding Music Direction

Allen Paglia — Urinetown

Outstanding Choreography

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Aleks Malejs — Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Starzynski — Irish Play

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alexandria Watts — Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Joey Bucheker — Shrek

Outstanding Costume Design

Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom

Outstanding Set Design

Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will

Outstanding Technical Element

Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara

Katharine Cornell Awards

Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre

Career Achievement Honoree (2026)

Brian Cavanagh

THE NOMINATIONS:

Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

