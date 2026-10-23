Theater Talk: ART's TOBACCO ROAD excellent on all measures; HELL'S KITCHEN about to open at Shea's; Anthony back from Broadway; he saw 5 shows and has some recommendations. See complete listings attached.
This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about American Repertory Theater which has added Wednesday performances to its excellent run of TOBACCO ROAD (in its day, one of the longest running plays ever, surpassed only by ABIE'S IRISH ROSE). Peter hopes that the touring production of ALICIA KEYS' HELLS KITCHEN is as visually stunning as the Broadway version he saw last year on the BTPM trip (where the dancing was so fresh and new).
Anthony was sure it will be. Speaking of Broadway, Anthony went to NYC and took in five shows, including Moliere's THE IMAGINARY INVALID with Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson (listen to podcast of 10/2/2026) where also in the audience was a Tony nominator, Buffalo's Roslyn Ruff, and then Anthony went on to ROCKY HORROR with Rosie O'Donnell wrapping up her run, then a new musical THE HEART about a heart transplant, and WANTED, a true life story about two black women trying to escape an unjust life. Actually, here in WNY we have three shows opening: the Broadway tour of ALICIA KEYS' HELLS KITCHEN, MusicalFare's SWEENEY TODD at Shea's 710, and a comic spoof, THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, by local funnymen Jacob Albarella & Jason Kaiser.
SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS BELOW.
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, and SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.
For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com.
And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.
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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS then CONTINUING then OPENING LATER THIS MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T." Titles beginning with numbers are alphabetized by how the number is spoken (e.g. "1776" is alphabetized under the letter "S.")
CLOSING: None
OPENINGS:
ALICIA KEYS HELL'S KITCHEN, the Broadway tour, 10/27 - 11/01 Presented by Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org. Beware! Online tickets are only legitimately available through www.sheas.org which will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets.
HELL'S KITCHEN PUBLICITY BLURB: This Broadway hit ignites the stage with the story of 17‑year‑old Ali, a fearless Manhattan Plaza teen chasing music, first love, and independence in 1990s New York. Featuring Keys’ iconic songs (including Girl on Fire, Fallin’ , If I Ain’t Got You and many more the Broadway hit earned 13 Tony nominations.
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SWEENEY TODD, musical by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Randall Kramer, chor. by Michael Oliver-Walline, mus. dir. by Joe Isgar, starring Steve Copps (Sweeney Todd), Amy Jakiel (Mrs. Lovett), Philip Farugia (Judge Turpin), Michael J. Galante (The Beadle), Solange Gosselin (Johanna), Austin Marshall (Anthony), Ryan Butler (Toby), et. al. 10/22 - 11/08 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (Main at Tupper). 716-839-8540 Please note: Tickets for SWEENEY TODD are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets.
SWEENEY TODD PUBLICITY BLURB: Attend Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge, featuring everyone’s favorite murderous couple, Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. This masterpiece is sure both to thrill and delight audiences.
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THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, a play by Jacob Albarella & Jason Kaiser, directed by Dan Lendzian. Preview Performances 10/24 - 10/27, Regular Performances 10/27 -11/14 Presented by Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley (along the north side of Shea's), Buffalo, NY 14202
716-852-2600 alleyway.com
HOOVERTON PUBLICITY BLURB: The silliest spooky season comedy you've ever seen. A world premiere Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award Semi-Finalist. Four college kids. A broken-down van. A dark and stormy night. A creepy hotel at the end of a road that doesn't appear on any map. THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL is a brand new comedy from two of Buffalo’s funniest minds that leans all the way into every mystery trope you grew up loving. Ghosts, secrets, a missing will, a suspicious cast of characters, and a group of completely unqualified heroes who have no choice but to solve it anyway. A World Premiere that will leave you howling this spooky season.
CONTINUING:
NUTS, a courtroom drama, by Tom Topor, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Maria Pedro, Connor Graham, Gerald Ramsey, et. al. 9/16 - 11/14 on various evenings and matinees. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga. (716) 395-3207
NUTS PUBLICITY BLURB: Tom Topor’s NUTS is a tense courtroom drama set in Bellevue Hospital, where call girl Claudia Draper fights to prove her sanity after killing a client in self‑defense. The play exposes sexual abuse, family coercion, and psychiatric power, challenging institutional bias as Claudia battles for autonomy and a public trial.
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TOBACCO ROAD, play by Jack Kirkland, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Robert Insana, Kaylie Horowitz, Danette Pawlowski, Andrew Brown, Sadie Everhard, Emily C McDonnell, Mark Tramont, Ian F. LaLonde, and Margo Davis. 10/15 - 10/31 Wed - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at The Compass Performing Arts Factory
545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14222. 716-339-2999 artofwny@msn.com
TOBACCO ROAD PUBLICITY BLURB: Jack Kirkland's theatrical adaptation of Erskine Caldwell's Fable of the Deconstruction "Tobacco Road" wields the same power on stage when the production premiered at the Masque Theatre in New York City in 1933. The production went on to become one of the longest-running plays in history, running for a staggering 3,182 performances. In a rural Georgia farm county just outside of Augusta, a landscape once defined by the vibrant hues of tobacco fields and the sprawling grandeur of 19th century cotton plantations, a stark reality had taken root by the 1930s. Jeeter Lester, the patriarch, lives in squalor with his wife Ada, their two children, 16-year-old Dude and 18-year-old Ellie May, and his mother. Ada is suffering from pellagra and Ellie May has a harelip. Jeeter and Dude are desperate and the family wears tattered clothing. This bleak setting reflects the life and times of post-Depression Americans and the cost of conditions brought on by, both external and internal, factors following the early-20th century industrial and white-collar job growth of the United States. These factors, no call for cooperative farming and the systematic generational over-farming of fields left a desolate, impoverished and defeated Lester family to vainly cling onto a dream long past.
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BUFFALO AREA SHOWS OPENING LATER IN OCTOBER 2026
THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER, play by Deborah Zoe Laufer, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christian Brandjes, Arin Lee Dandes, Devin Klumpp, Sam Prezioso. 10/29 - 11/22 Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre,
Benderson Family Building 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 Runtime 90 minutes no intermission (716) 650-7626, write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org, visit jccbuffalo.org/the-last-yiddish-speaker/
PUBLICITY BLURB:
Jewish Repertory Theatre opens its 2026/2027 season with Deborah Zoe Laufer’s suspenseful and unexpectedly funny play about identity, resistance, and the enduring strength of culture, memory, and faith. Content Advisory: The play contains mature themes involving antisemitism, identity, persecution, and political extremism. In a striking vision of America’s near future, a white supremacist regime has taken hold, and survival depends on silence. Paul and his teenage daughter, Sarah, live quietly in a small upstate town, passing as Christians while hiding their identities as Jewish refugees. When an elderly woman arrives speaking Yiddish, a language from a past they’ve tried to bury, their fragile world begins to unravel. By turns suspenseful, heartfelt, and unexpectedly funny, The Last Yiddish Speaker balances high-stakes drama with sharp humor and humanity.
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DAMES AT SEA, the musical, with Book and Lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, Music by Jim Wise, starring Bethany Moore (Mona), Audrey Woods (Ruby), Rebecca Bradford (Joan), Robb Zimmerman (Hennesey/Captain), Eric Rivas (Lucky), and Andrew Kowalczewski (Dick). 10/29 - 11/08 Thu - Sat 7:30 (except Hallowe'en Saturday which will be at 2:30), Sun 2:30. Presented by The Kenan Center 433 Locust Street, Lockport NY 14049, 716-433-2617 kenancenter.org
DAMES AT SEA PUBLICITY BLURB: All singing, all tapping, all laughing! This delightful parody of the Golden Age of Broadway and movie musicals tackles all the themes from a bygone era. Wide-eyed girl from nowhere meets helplessly dashing and talented sailor. Mix in a megalomaniac director, a stuffy Captain, a relentless diva, and a Mae West inspired chorus girl. Throw in a few love triangles, a battleship (!?), and plenty of dancing and you have a non-stop ride of laughs and musical delights.
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JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, directed by Anthony Alcocer, starring Rolando Gómez, Victoria Pérez, Louis Colaiacovo, Rachael Fedor-Buchanan, Peter Johnson, Chris Kelly, Sean Patrick Ryan, Jesse Tiebor, Davida Tolbert, and
Christine Turturro-Beausoleil. 10/30 - 11/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. Buffalo (716) 829-7668
kavinokytheatre@dyc.edu
JULIUS CAESAR PUBLICITY BLURB: A bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic political thriller, set in the charged atmosphere of 1960s. The fall of Julius Caesar unfolds against a backdrop of civil unrest and global conflict, where ambition sparks revolution, friends become foes, and rhetoric fuels a public reckoning. All the while democracy hangs in the balance. A story of power, populism, and public persuasion, this is Shakespeare for an era of protest—and for our own. “Men at some times are masters of their fates. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.” - Julius Caesar
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The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season 2026 opens in November
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre 11/05 - 12/23
PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.
NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop
Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.
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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at Shawfest's Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) 11/08 - 12/23
PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.
NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella. By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.
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SHOWS OPENING IN NOVEMBER
ANNIE, the musical by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan based on the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie"
by Harold Gray, starring Jeff Coyle (Daddy Warbucks), Lisa Ludwig (Miss Hannigan), Avery Lundy (Annie), Corey Bieber (Rooster), et. al., presented by the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org
ANNIE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winning multiple Tony Awards in 1977 including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, ANNIE follows a hopeful orphan who escapes her harsh orphanage, finds friendship with Sandy, and is welcomed by billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The Tony‑winning musical celebrates optimism with beloved songs including "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Little Girls," "Tomorrow," and ."You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."
ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD opera by Jacques Offenbach 11/13 - 11/22 Presented by OperaLytes
UNCLE VANYA 11/13-12/13 Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions
WHERE WE STAND 11/13-11/22 Ujima Theatre
IN THE HEIGHTS 11/13 - 11/15 Presented by Starring Buffalo, AnsariSaxon Productions, and Buffalo State University's Casting Hall Productions at the Warren Enters Theatre in Upton Hall. Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30, Sun 2:00
IN THE HEIGHTS PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
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PROOF 11/19 - 12/06 Presented by Second Generation Theatre Company
THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA 11/21 - 12/19 Presented by Theatre of Youth
A SHERLOCK CAROL 11/27 - 12/13 Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company
DISNEY'S FROZEN 11/28 - 12/20 Presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710
SHOWS OPENING IN DECEMBER 2026
EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) 12/04 - 12/19 Presented by Lancaster Opera House
THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS 12/11 - 12/20 Presented by Lancaster Opera House
ROGER & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE SOUND OF MUSIC 12/08 - 12/13 Presented by Shea's Performing Arts
THE HATEFUL ELF 12/012 - 01/02/2027 Presented by the Alleyway Theatre
THE BETSY CARMICHAEL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 12/18-12/20 Presented by O'Connell & Co.
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THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:
Festival Theatre
THE TEMPEST Opened Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
GUYS AND DOLLS Opened Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opened Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Avon Theatre
WAITING FOR GODOT Opened Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opened Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE HOBBIT Opened Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Tom Patterson Theatre
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opened Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opened Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opened Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Studio Theatre
OTHELLO Opened Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opened May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opened May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...
ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026
THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026
THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026
DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027
Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)
(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are
BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027
JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027
SIX — June 8–13, 2027
The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.
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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.
2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Come from Away — MusicalFare
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Kyle LoConti — Sheltered
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander
Outstanding Music Direction
Allen Paglia — Urinetown
Outstanding Choreography
Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls
Outstanding Ensemble of a Play
The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical
Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play
Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play
Aleks Malejs — Thirst
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Michael Starzynski — Irish Play
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical
Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical
Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Alexandria Watts — Come from Away
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role
Joey Bucheker — Shrek
Outstanding Costume Design
Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance
Emanuel Fried Award for New Play
Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom
Outstanding Set Design
Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will
Outstanding Technical Element
Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara
Katharine Cornell Awards
Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre
Career Achievement Honoree (2026)
Brian Cavanagh
THE NOMINATIONS:
Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions
The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre
Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre
Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre
A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Come from Away – MusicalFare
Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House
Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions
Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions
Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company
Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)
Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)
John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)
Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)
Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)
Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)
Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)
Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)
Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)
Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)
Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)
Outstanding Music Direction
Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
Joe Isgar – Penelope
Allen Paglia – Urinetown
Theresa Quinn – Come from Away
Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls
Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Outstanding Choreography
Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)
Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)
Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)
Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)
Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)
Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)
Outstanding Ensemble of a Play
The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions
The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company
Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre
The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre
Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions
Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical
Between the Lines, Bellissima
Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company
Shrek – O’Connell & Company
String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre
White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play
Chris Avery – Richard III
Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara
Rick Lattimer – Preservation
Jordan Levin – Just for Us
Cory McCants – The Brothers Size
Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play
Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom
Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience
Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered
Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café
Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler
Aleks Malejs – Thirst
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara
Peter Johnson – Thirst
Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends
Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance
Michael Starzynski – Irish Play
Nick Stevens – Conscience
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf
Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy
VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night
Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara
Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends
Maria Pedro – Sheltered
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical
Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar
George L. Brown – Dreamgirls
Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray
Nicholas Lama – Curtains
Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar
Marc Sacco – Urinetown
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical
Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls
Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!
Amy Jakiel – Penelope
Kayla McSorley – Islander
Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away
Audrianna Yates – Shrek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You
Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls
Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!
Jake Hayes – Shrek
Austin Marshall – Hairspray
Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown
Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You
Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas
Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!
Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away
Alexandria Watts – Come from Away
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role
Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter
Joey Bucheker – Shrek
Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff
Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night
Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will
Kate Olena – Precious Little
Outstanding Costume Design
Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol
Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls
Kari Drozd – Sheltered
Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance
Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas
Todd Warfield – The Book of Will
Emanuel Fried Award for New Play
Ian Downes – Retail Horror
Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café
Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol
Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom
John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun
Outstanding Set Design
Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever
Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara
J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance
Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will
Hyla Stellhorn – Islander
Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Technical Element
Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience
Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara
J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever
Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf
Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol
2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh