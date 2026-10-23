Theater Talk: ART's TOBACCO ROAD excellent on all measures; HELL'S KITCHEN about to open at Shea's; Anthony back from Broadway; he saw 5 shows and has some recommendations. See complete listings attached.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about American Repertory Theater which has added Wednesday performances to its excellent run of TOBACCO ROAD (in its day, one of the longest running plays ever, surpassed only by ABIE'S IRISH ROSE). Peter hopes that the touring production of ALICIA KEYS' HELLS KITCHEN is as visually stunning as the Broadway version he saw last year on the BTPM trip (where the dancing was so fresh and new).

Anthony was sure it will be. Speaking of Broadway, Anthony went to NYC and took in five shows, including Moliere's THE IMAGINARY INVALID with Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson (listen to podcast of 10/2/2026) where also in the audience was a Tony nominator, Buffalo's Roslyn Ruff, and then Anthony went on to ROCKY HORROR with Rosie O'Donnell wrapping up her run, then a new musical THE HEART about a heart transplant, and WANTED, a true life story about two black women trying to escape an unjust life. Actually, here in WNY we have three shows opening: the Broadway tour of ALICIA KEYS' HELLS KITCHEN, MusicalFare's SWEENEY TODD at Shea's 710, and a comic spoof, THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, by local funnymen Jacob Albarella & Jason Kaiser.

SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS BELOW.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, and SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.

For in-depth reviews check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com.

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

========================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS then CONTINUING then OPENING LATER THIS MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T." Titles beginning with numbers are alphabetized by how the number is spoken (e.g. "1776" is alphabetized under the letter "S.")

CLOSING: None

OPENINGS:

ALICIA KEYS HELL'S KITCHEN, the Broadway tour, 10/27 - 11/01 Presented by Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org. Beware! Online tickets are only legitimately available through www.sheas.org which will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets.

HELL'S KITCHEN PUBLICITY BLURB: This Broadway hit ignites the stage with the story of 17‑year‑old Ali, a fearless Manhattan Plaza teen chasing music, first love, and independence in 1990s New York. Featuring Keys’ iconic songs (including Girl on Fire, Fallin’ , If I Ain’t Got You and many more the Broadway hit earned 13 Tony nominations.

_____

SWEENEY TODD, musical by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Randall Kramer, chor. by Michael Oliver-Walline, mus. dir. by Joe Isgar, starring Steve Copps (Sweeney Todd), Amy Jakiel (Mrs. Lovett), Philip Farugia (Judge Turpin), Michael J. Galante (The Beadle), Solange Gosselin (Johanna), Austin Marshall (Anthony), Ryan Butler (Toby), et. al. 10/22 - 11/08 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (Main at Tupper). 716-839-8540 Please note: Tickets for SWEENEY TODD are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets.

SWEENEY TODD PUBLICITY BLURB: Attend Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge, featuring everyone’s favorite murderous couple, Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. This masterpiece is sure both to thrill and delight audiences.

_____

THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, a play by Jacob Albarella & Jason Kaiser, directed by Dan Lendzian. Preview Performances 10/24 - 10/27, Regular Performances 10/27 -11/14 Presented by Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley (along the north side of Shea's), Buffalo, NY 14202

716-852-2600 alleyway.com

HOOVERTON PUBLICITY BLURB: The silliest spooky season comedy you've ever seen. A world premiere Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award Semi-Finalist. Four college kids. A broken-down van. A dark and stormy night. A creepy hotel at the end of a road that doesn't appear on any map. THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL is a brand new comedy from two of Buffalo’s funniest minds that leans all the way into every mystery trope you grew up loving. Ghosts, secrets, a missing will, a suspicious cast of characters, and a group of completely unqualified heroes who have no choice but to solve it anyway. A World Premiere that will leave you howling this spooky season.

CONTINUING:

NUTS, a courtroom drama, by Tom Topor, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Maria Pedro, Connor Graham, Gerald Ramsey, et. al. 9/16 - 11/14 on various evenings and matinees. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga. (716) 395-3207

NUTS PUBLICITY BLURB: Tom Topor’s NUTS is a tense courtroom drama set in Bellevue Hospital, where call girl Claudia Draper fights to prove her sanity after killing a client in self‑defense. The play exposes sexual abuse, family coercion, and psychiatric power, challenging institutional bias as Claudia battles for autonomy and a public trial.

_____

TOBACCO ROAD, play by Jack Kirkland, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Robert Insana, Kaylie Horowitz, Danette Pawlowski, Andrew Brown, Sadie Everhard, Emily C McDonnell, Mark Tramont, Ian F. LaLonde, and Margo Davis. 10/15 - 10/31 Wed - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at The Compass Performing Arts Factory

545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14222. 716-339-2999 artofwny@msn.com

TOBACCO ROAD PUBLICITY BLURB: Jack Kirkland's theatrical adaptation of Erskine Caldwell's Fable of the Deconstruction "Tobacco Road" wields the same power on stage when the production premiered at the Masque Theatre in New York City in 1933. The production went on to become one of the longest-running plays in history, running for a staggering 3,182 performances. In a rural Georgia farm county just outside of Augusta, a landscape once defined by the vibrant hues of tobacco fields and the sprawling grandeur of 19th century cotton plantations, a stark reality had taken root by the 1930s. Jeeter Lester, the patriarch, lives in squalor with his wife Ada, their two children, 16-year-old Dude and 18-year-old Ellie May, and his mother. Ada is suffering from pellagra and Ellie May has a harelip. Jeeter and Dude are desperate and the family wears tattered clothing. This bleak setting reflects the life and times of post-Depression Americans and the cost of conditions brought on by, both external and internal, factors following the early-20th century industrial and white-collar job growth of the United States. These factors, no call for cooperative farming and the systematic generational over-farming of fields left a desolate, impoverished and defeated Lester family to vainly cling onto a dream long past.

_____

BUFFALO AREA SHOWS OPENING LATER IN OCTOBER 2026

THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER, play by Deborah Zoe Laufer, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christian Brandjes, Arin Lee Dandes, Devin Klumpp, Sam Prezioso. 10/29 - 11/22 Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre,

Benderson Family Building 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 Runtime 90 minutes no intermission (716) 650-7626, write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org, visit jccbuffalo.org/the-last-yiddish-speaker/

PUBLICITY BLURB:

Jewish Repertory Theatre opens its 2026/2027 season with Deborah Zoe Laufer’s suspenseful and unexpectedly funny play about identity, resistance, and the enduring strength of culture, memory, and faith. Content Advisory: The play contains mature themes involving antisemitism, identity, persecution, and political extremism. In a striking vision of America’s near future, a white supremacist regime has taken hold, and survival depends on silence. Paul and his teenage daughter, Sarah, live quietly in a small upstate town, passing as Christians while hiding their identities as Jewish refugees. When an elderly woman arrives speaking Yiddish, a language from a past they’ve tried to bury, their fragile world begins to unravel. By turns suspenseful, heartfelt, and unexpectedly funny, The Last Yiddish Speaker balances high-stakes drama with sharp humor and humanity.

_____

DAMES AT SEA, the musical, with Book and Lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, Music by Jim Wise, starring Bethany Moore (Mona), Audrey Woods (Ruby), Rebecca Bradford (Joan), Robb Zimmerman (Hennesey/Captain), Eric Rivas (Lucky), and Andrew Kowalczewski (Dick). 10/29 - 11/08 Thu - Sat 7:30 (except Hallowe'en Saturday which will be at 2:30), Sun 2:30. Presented by The Kenan Center 433 Locust Street, Lockport NY 14049, 716-433-2617 kenancenter.org

DAMES AT SEA PUBLICITY BLURB: All singing, all tapping, all laughing! This delightful parody of the Golden Age of Broadway and movie musicals tackles all the themes from a bygone era. Wide-eyed girl from nowhere meets helplessly dashing and talented sailor. Mix in a megalomaniac director, a stuffy Captain, a relentless diva, and a Mae West inspired chorus girl. Throw in a few love triangles, a battleship (!?), and plenty of dancing and you have a non-stop ride of laughs and musical delights.

_____

JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, directed by Anthony Alcocer, starring Rolando Gómez, Victoria Pérez, Louis Colaiacovo, Rachael Fedor-Buchanan, Peter Johnson, Chris Kelly, Sean Patrick Ryan, Jesse Tiebor, Davida Tolbert, and

Christine Turturro-Beausoleil. 10/30 - 11/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. Buffalo (716) 829-7668

kavinokytheatre@dyc.edu

JULIUS CAESAR PUBLICITY BLURB: A bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic political thriller, set in the charged atmosphere of 1960s. The fall of Julius Caesar unfolds against a backdrop of civil unrest and global conflict, where ambition sparks revolution, friends become foes, and rhetoric fuels a public reckoning. All the while democracy hangs in the balance. A story of power, populism, and public persuasion, this is Shakespeare for an era of protest—and for our own. “Men at some times are masters of their fates. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.” - Julius Caesar

============================================================

The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season 2026 opens in November

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre 11/05 - 12/23

PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.

NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop

Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.

_____

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at Shawfest's Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) 11/08 - 12/23

PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.

NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella. By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

____

SHOWS OPENING IN NOVEMBER

ANNIE, the musical by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan based on the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie"

by Harold Gray, starring Jeff Coyle (Daddy Warbucks), Lisa Ludwig (Miss Hannigan), Avery Lundy (Annie), Corey Bieber (Rooster), et. al., presented by the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

ANNIE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winning multiple Tony Awards in 1977 including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, ANNIE follows a hopeful orphan who escapes her harsh orphanage, finds friendship with Sandy, and is welcomed by billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The Tony‑winning musical celebrates optimism with beloved songs including "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Little Girls," "Tomorrow," and ."You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD opera by Jacques Offenbach 11/13 - 11/22 Presented by OperaLytes

UNCLE VANYA 11/13-12/13 Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

WHERE WE STAND 11/13-11/22 Ujima Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS 11/13 - 11/15 Presented by Starring Buffalo, AnsariSaxon Productions, and Buffalo State University's Casting Hall Productions at the Warren Enters Theatre in Upton Hall. Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30, Sun 2:00

IN THE HEIGHTS PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

_____

PROOF 11/19 - 12/06 Presented by Second Generation Theatre Company

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA 11/21 - 12/19 Presented by Theatre of Youth

A SHERLOCK CAROL 11/27 - 12/13 Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

DISNEY'S FROZEN 11/28 - 12/20 Presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710

SHOWS OPENING IN DECEMBER 2026

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME) 12/04 - 12/19 Presented by Lancaster Opera House

THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS 12/11 - 12/20 Presented by Lancaster Opera House

ROGER & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE SOUND OF MUSIC 12/08 - 12/13 Presented by Shea's Performing Arts

THE HATEFUL ELF 12/012 - 01/02/2027 Presented by the Alleyway Theatre

THE BETSY CARMICHAEL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 12/18-12/20 Presented by O'Connell & Co.

===============================================

THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:

Festival Theatre

THE TEMPEST Opened Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

GUYS AND DOLLS Opened Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opened Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Avon Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT Opened Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opened Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE HOBBIT Opened Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Tom Patterson Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opened Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opened Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opened Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Studio Theatre

OTHELLO Opened Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opened May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opened May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

===============================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027

Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)

(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are

BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027

JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027

SIX — June 8–13, 2027

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

=========================================================

The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away — MusicalFare

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Kyle LoConti — Sheltered

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander

Outstanding Music Direction

Allen Paglia — Urinetown

Outstanding Choreography

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Aleks Malejs — Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Starzynski — Irish Play

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alexandria Watts — Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Joey Bucheker — Shrek

Outstanding Costume Design

Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom

Outstanding Set Design

Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will

Outstanding Technical Element

Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara

Katharine Cornell Awards

Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre

Career Achievement Honoree (2026)

Brian Cavanagh

THE NOMINATIONS:

Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

