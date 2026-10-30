Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in November

Kathryn’s Must-Sees in November on BTPM PBS is packed with programs you won’t want to miss. The month starts with PBS News reporting on the midterm elections. Then a new Australian drama is added to Saturday nights – "Darby and Joan." You won’t want to miss this one, so fun!

The week of November 16 brings a fascinating new series from Ken Burns: "Crime and Punishment in America," that takes a look at the criminal justice system in America. At the end of the month, cozy up with two of your favorite series: the entire sixth season of All "Creatures Great and Small" and the first season of "Bookish." And if you miss them or any of the great programming on BTPM PBS you can stream anytime on BTPM+. Download today!

Vote 2026 PBS News Election Special – Tuesday, 11/3, at 8 PM

Primary Election Day is June 27.

PBS will provide coverage of the midterm elections.

Sherlock Holmes: The Abominable Bride – Thursday, 11/5, at 9 PM

Dr. John Watson and Sherlock Holmes arrive in 1895, where they face an enemy who appears to be from beyond the grave. They investigate the murder seemingly committed by a ghostly bride.

Darby and Joan – Saturdays, beginning 11/7, at 8 PM

Widowed English nurse Joan Kirkhope is on a quest to find answers about her husband's mysterious death, while ex-detective Jack Darby has taken to the open road; the two meet in the outback and form an unlikely investigative team.

Crime and Punishment in America, Monday-Thursday, 11/16-11/19, at 8 PM

The consequential story of criminal justice in America, including arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice.

Nolly Marathon – Thursday, 11/26, beginning at 8 PM

Nolly reveals the story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. A bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate, and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve and Other Stories – Friday, 11/27, at 7:30 PM

Enjoy the sounds of Christmas with the American symphonic metal band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, showcasing their debut studio album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

All Creatures Great and Small, Series 6 Marathon – Saturday, 11/28, beginning at 2 PM

Moving the timeline forward via a three-year time jump to 1945, the season follows the Skeldale House family as World War II winds down and they adjust to a peaceful, post-war life back in the Yorkshire Dales.

Bookish Marathon – Sunday, 11/29, beginning at 2 PM

In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby — helping solve knotty murder cases.

Carpenters: Close to You – Monday, 11/30, 9 PM

This music documentary traces the career of the sibling duo Richard and Karen Carpenter.

