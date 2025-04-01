© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Kathryn Larsen

  • Opera and Memories: Eleven Years of Glimmerglass Magic
    Kathryn Larsen
    Every August, like clockwork, my husband and I, along with his college roommate and his husband, pack our bags and head to Cooperstown, New York. But unlike many who visit this quaint town, our pilgrimage isn’t for baseball; it’s for the Glimmerglass Opera Festival. This year marked our eleventh year attending the festival—a tradition that has become a cornerstone of our friendship and our lives. Each year, we immerse ourselves in the music, the performances, and the camaraderie, and this year was no exception.