Kathryn Larsen

Every August, like clockwork, my husband and I, along with his college roommate and his husband, pack our bags and head to Cooperstown, New York. But unlike many who visit this quaint town, our pilgrimage isn’t for baseball; it’s for the Glimmerglass Opera Festival. This year marked our eleventh year attending the festival—a tradition that has become a cornerstone of our friendship and our lives. Each year, we immerse ourselves in the music, the performances, and the camaraderie, and this year was no exception.