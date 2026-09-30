Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in October

This October on BTPM PBS, we begin to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a local documentary from the AKG Art Museum: "Let Us Gather In A Flourishing Way." We also air another local documentary, "Tradition, Trauma & Tenderness," featuring stories from the Seneca Nation. We also bring you new dramas! Look out for a new adaptation of "Bergerac," a mystery from the Australian Outback, and new seasons of "Professor T," "Maigret," & "The Gold" on Sunday nights! That's not all! "Nature" is teaming up with "Sesame Street" on an African Safari. Then at the end of the month, "Baseball: Echoes From the Bleachers" commemorates the end of this year’s baseball season.

Tradition, Trauma & Tenderness – Monday, 10/5, at 10 PM

The film portrays the experiences and traditions of Native Americans, as well as people from across the globe. In particular, stories from the Seneca Nation of Indians and how they have been impacted by trauma.

Let Us Gather In A Flourishing Way – Tuesday, 10/6, at 10:30 PM

Let Us Gather in a Flourishing Way explores contemporary Latinx artists' innovations and interventions within established traditions of painting, inviting discussion on a variety of themes and revealing the diversity and expansiveness present within the field.

Bergerac – Saturday 10/10 at 9:30 PM (then Saturdays at 10 PM beginning 10/17)

This series is a modern reimagining of the iconic 1980s BBC detective drama. It follows Detective Jim Bergerac, a broken man on leave following his wife's death, who battles personal demons as he returns to the force to solve a murder involving one of Jersey's wealthiest families.

Watch "Bergerac" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Mystery Road - Saturday at 8 PM beginning 10/10)

Detective Jay Swan is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of two young men on an Australia Outback cattle station, and two unexpected visitors cause trouble as the mystery of the missing men unfolds.

Watch "Mystery Road" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Pursuing Light: The Bill Strickland Story – Monday, 10/12, at 9 PM

Pittsburgh-born artist and social entrepreneur Bill Strickland shows how poverty can be transformed into possibility.

Watch "Pursuing Light" free online or with the BTP PBS app!

Nature: Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure – Wednesday, 10/14, at 8 PM

After adopting an orphaned elephant online, Elmo and the Sesame Street gang go on an African safari, traveling to Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to meet the elephant and the keepers who care for her.

Preview "Nature: Sesame Street and The Great Elephant Adventure" here!

Deadwater Fell – Saturdays at 10 PM beginning 10/17

A fire devastates a small Scottish community when a happy family dies in the blaze. Was it a tragic accident or something more sinister?

Professor T, Series 5 – Sundays at 8 PM beginning 10/18

Professor Jasper Tempest is obsessed with cleanliness, structure, and order. But his genius for solving crimes means he constantly has to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Watch "Professor T" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Maigret on Masterpiece, Series 2 – Sundays at 9 PM beginning 10/18

Meet Chief Inspector Maigret as he solves Paris's most complex crimes using unorthodox methods and a fierce sense of justice. To prevail, he must outwit the city's most ruthless criminals while confronting his own troubled past.

Preview "Maigret on Masterpiece" here!

The Gold On Masterpiece, Series 2 – Sundays at 10 PM beginning 10/18

What began as a routine armed robbery turned into one of the biggest heists in British history. Inspired by true events, this gripping drama uncovers the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery in London and the decades-long ripple effects that followed.

Preview "The Gold on Masterpiece" here!

An Anthem to America: Ken Burns & Florentine Films Celebrates 50 Years – Monday, 10/19, at 9 PM

The founders of Florentine Films reflect on 50 years of programs.

Preview "An Anthem to America" here!

Baseball: Echoes From the Bleachers – Monday, 10/26, at 8 PM

Captures the true, unfiltered soul of the sport—the sights, sounds, and subcultures born in the cheap seats. While the luxury boxes offer comfort, the bleachers provide the rhythm, the history, and the raw passion that defines the stadium experience.

