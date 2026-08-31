Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in September

BTPM PBS has a lot of exciting programs coming your way in September.



First off is our very own "Rolling Thru" mini-marathon.

We are excited to bring you WNY high school football on Friday nights starting at 7:30 PM.

A lot of drama and mysteries are coming your way, including "Marlow Murder Club Season 3" and "Marble Hall Murders on Masterpiece," whichare new on Sunday nights.

of drama and mysteries are coming your way, including "Marlow Murder Club Season 3" and "Marble Hall Murders on Masterpiece," whichare On Thursdays, we have encores of Death in Paradise and Misomer Murders, and on Saturday night, season 7 of Brokenwood Mysteries .

on Saturday night, season 7 of Brokenwood Mysteries We are VERY excited to bring you the US premiere of CFNY: The Spirit of Radio on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 PM. This is one you don't want to miss, but if you do, you can stream it on BTPM+.

Rolling Thru –Tuesday, 9/1, at 7:30 PM

Rolling Thru is a bicycle travel series riding from Buffalo to Brooklyn along the Empire State Trail, meeting local characters, trying food, and exploring how New Yorkers are tackling climate challenges. From farm towns to big city blocks, the show mixes travel, culture, and sustainability with a laid-back, curious vibe built for digital audiences.

Watch "Rolling Thru" on YouTube!

Friday Night Lights– Friday 9/4, at 7:30 PM

BTPM brings you in-depth coverage of WNY high school sports. Presented by Villa Maria College and in partnership with Section VI, Friday Night Lights showcases live broadcasts of the region’s most exciting games, expert analysis, and stories that highlight the athletes, rivalries, and traditions that make high school sports special.

The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece– Sunday, 9/6, at 8 PM

UKTV The Marlow Murder Club - Marketing Key Art Picture shows: (L-R) Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

Retired archaeologist and crossword setter Judith Potts believes that a brutal murder has taken place in the sleepy town of Marlow; when the police refuse to believe her story, she kicks off a private investigation with two unlikely friends.

Watch "The Marlow Murder Club" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Marble Hall Murders on Masterpiece– Sunday, 9/6, at 9 PM

In Marble Hall Murders, Editor Susan Ryeland is hired to work on a continuation novel of the Atticus Pünd series, written by a troubled young author. When the job leads Susan into another murder case, she unexpectedly finds herself a suspect.

Preview "Marble Hall Murders" here!

Rock Classics– Monday, 9/14, at 8 PM

Celebrate the spirit that built rock ‘n’ roll with performances from John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Sheryl Crow, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dr. John, Mavis Staples, Gregg Allman, Sam Moore, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

Watch "Rock Classics" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Pavlo – Live in Santorini– Tuesday 9/15, at 8 PM

Mediterranean guitarist Pavlo performs with special guests on the Greek island of Santorini; featuring classic songs from Pavlo, Benise, and Daniel Emmet.

Under the Vines– Saturday, 9/19, at 7 PM

Socialite Daisy Munroe heads to New Zealand for a vacation at her deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell. She's unaware the vineyard has a co-owner: grumpy lawyer Louis Oakley, who also travels to New Zealand to escape his troubles. Despite neither having done a hard day’s work and both despising the other, they must make the vineyard successful so they can sell and part ways.

Watch "Under the Vines" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Trespasses– Sunday, 9/20, at 10 PM

Cushla is a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is shadowed by the Troubles. She meets and falls for Michael — an older, married Protestant barrister. Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous. As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms, and tensions rise. Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

Watch "Trespass" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Il Volo in the Valley of the Temples– Monday, 9/21, at 8 PM

Join the acclaimed trio to celebrate Italian culture and history in the breathtaking Sicilian setting of the Temple of Concordia. The concert showcases their powerful vocals on a mix of beloved classics, operatic arias, and popular songs, all infused with their signature style, making this a full-fledged cultural event that connects the past with the present.

Watch "Il Volo in the Valley of the Temples" with BTPM PBS Passport!

CFNY: The Spirit of Radio– Tuesday, 9/22, at 7:30 PM

In 1976, CFNY launched in a small suburban house just north of Toronto and went on to become one of the most influential punk, new wave, and alternative radio stations in the world.