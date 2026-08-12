Erie County Fair kicks off its 186th edition

Long lines to get into the fair as fairgoers are excited for the 186th Erie County Fair

The 186th Erie County Fair got underway Wednesday in Hamburg.

Local officials and fair leaders kicked off what they call the 12 best days of summer. Singer Cami Clune performed the national anthem to get things going before Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz proclaimed the event one of the best fairs in the country.

Pete, the horse greeting fairgoers.

“More people attend the Erie County Fair than the New York State Fair," he said. "More people attend the Erie County Fair than the Ohio State Fair. More people attend the Erie County Fair than the Michigan State Fair. This fair has been one of the most impressive and important fairs not just in the country but for our community."

Fair Manager Jessica Underberg said it’s great to see a lot of hard work come to fruition.

“Nothing like opening day," she said. "For months we have talked about plans, worked through details, solved problems, and watched these fairgrounds transform one piece at a time. And then almost at once the animals arrive, the food starts cooking, the rides light up, the music begins, and the Erie County Fair comes to life. For those who have spent the last year preparing, that is an incredible feeling."

Over the past year, Underberg and her staff addressed their biggest concern, which was several complaints about high costs. This year, the fair is focusing on affordability.

Kids 12 and under will enter for free, and parking remains free.

New early-bird admission is $16 when purchased and redeemed at the gate between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Regular admission is $19; a 16% decrease from last year.

There will be themed days that offer individual discounts, including Senior Discount Day, Firefighters Day, Veterans Day, Taste of the Fair, and Double the Fun Gate Discount Day.

Every food vendor will offer at least one item for $7 or less. There will be $2 rides on Thursday, Aug. 13, and pay-one-price wristbands on Sundays for $30.

For additional details about this year's fair and to purchase tickets, click here.

