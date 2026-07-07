Erie County Fair aims for a more affordable experience with new price options, other changes

The Erie County Fair announced a new affordability program this year that will allow families to enjoy the Fair without causing too much strain on their wallets.

Stemming from fairgoer complaints and previous surveys, Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager of the Erie County Agricultural Society, said Tuesday the plan is in response to community feedback on high prices and to the growing concerns about the cost of living.

"We send event surveys to all of our ticket purchasers, and we send surveys to our vendors," she said. "And for the last couple of years, we've heard some chatter about pricing — it's expensive. Last year, we heard it from our vendors saying we are hearing from your guests that it's expensive, and for me that was the piece that was like, 'OK, now our vendors are telling us, too.'

"We know that families are feeling the pressure of higher costs in almost every part of their lives: groceries, gas, health care insurance, and electric. And we know that when a family chooses to come to the Erie County Fair, they are making a decision about when and where to spend their time and money, and we don't take that lightly."

Advanced sale admission will be $15 until Aug. 7, with additional discounts for early bird, senior, and military attendees. Kids 12 and under will enter for free, and parking remains free.

New early bird admission is $16 when purchased and redeemed at the gate between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Regular admission is $19, which is a 16% decrease from last year.

There will be themed days that offer individual discounts, including Opening Day, Senior Discount Day, Firefighters Day, Veterans Day, Taste of the Fair and Double the Fun Gate Discount Day.

Every food vendor will offer at least one item for $7 or less, and there will be $2 rides Thursday, Aug. 13, and pay-one-price wristbands on Sundays for $30.

Fair leadership said, overall, the cost for a family of four at the fair, which runs Aug. 12-23, will average 12% less than in 2025.

For additional details about this year's fair and to purchase tickets, click here.

