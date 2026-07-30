Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in August

August is filled with marathons and specials you won't want to miss. Watch a replay of NOVA'S "Return to the Moon" in the first week. Then sit back and enjoy marathons of two of your favorite mysteries – "Madame Blanc" and "Marlow Murder Club." And "Brokenwood" is back for its 7th season!

In the middle of the month, dive into climate change with "Resolve to Solve with Miles O’Brien," and on the last Friday of the month, watch "Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026"!

NOVA: Return to the Moon – Wednesday, 8/5, at 9 PM

A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

Watch "NOVA: Return to the Moon" free online!

Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 3 – Saturday, 8/8 & 8/15, beginning at 7 PM

Antique dealer Jean White finds her life turned upside down when she learns her husband Rory has died on his way home from the south of France, all of their money has disappeared, their shop is remortgaged to the hilt, and their assets pawned off.

Watch "Madame Blanc Mysteries" with BTPM PBS Passport!

The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, Season 2 – Sunday, 8/9, beginning at 2:30 PM

UKTV The Marlow Murder Club - Marketing Key Art Picture shows: (L-R) Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

Retired archaeologist and crossword setter Judith Potts believes that a brutal murder has taken place in the sleepy town of Marlow; when the police refuse to believe her story, she kicks off a private investigation with two unlikely friends.

Watch "The Marlow Murder Club" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Dolly Parton: Here I Am – Monday, 8/10, at 8 PM

A landmark documentary that explores the extraordinary life and music of Dolly Parton.

Featuring incredible archive footage and exclusive interviews with Dolly and stars like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this film lifts the lid on the songwriting genius behind I Will Always Love You, Jolene, 9 to 5 and a host of other chart-topping hits.

From her humble beginnings to her global success, the film discovers how a young girl from the Smoky Mountains conquered Nashville to become the queen of country music.

Preview "Dolly Parton: Here I Am" free online!

POV: How to Build a Library – Monday, 8/13, at 9 PM

Two intrepid Nairobi women decide to transform what used to be a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub. Along the way, they must navigate local politics, raise millions for the rebuild, and confront the lingering ghosts of Kenya’s colonial past.

Watch a trailer for "POV: How to Build a Library" free online!

Resolve to Solve with Miles O’Brien – Wednesdays at 10 PM, beginning 8/19

Embark on a global journey seeking solutions to our urgent climate crisis alongside journalist Miles O’Brien. From the Colorado River to the wetlands in Argentina and Antarctica's doomsday glacier, the answers are closer than we think.

Watch a trailer for "Resolve to Solve" free online!

The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 7 - Saturdays at 9 PM, beginning 8/22

With the assistance of Detective Kristin Sims, Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd investigates a wide range of murder mysteries in Brokenwood, a small town in the countryside of New Zealand.

Watch "The Brokenwood Mysteries" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026 – Friday, 8/28, at 9 PM

The program of the 2026 Summer Night Concert offers an exceptional journey through the worlds of opera, operetta and the musical, which are closely intertwined with the realms of ballet, dance and the church. At the conductor’s podium, Lorenzo Viotti will be making his début at the Summer Night Concert, as will the Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, who has enjoyed a close collaboration with the orchestra in opera and concert performances for several decades.