Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in July

This month, BTPM PBS salutes Canada Day and the Fourth of July (for the 250th time!)

We have two new specials for the 4th of July: the annual concert from Washington, DC (complete with fireworks) on Friday, and then a new special, "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together," on Saturday. Join us for two patriotic specials filled with outstanding performers.

Did you miss "Good Karma" when we aired it before? Well, you are in luck! It's on three consecutive Saturdays! We also have a new space series is on Tuesdays, "Once Upon A Time In Space," where you'll hear personal accounts from astronauts and scientists. At the end of the month, we have a disillusioned British spy-turned-detective who starts a new life in the beautiful heart of Italy in "Signora Volpe".

Coronation Girls – Wednesday, 7/1, beginning at 7:30 PM

50 girls from rural communities across Canada set sail on the Empress of France on a voyage to witness the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch "Coronation Girls" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Chelsea Detective – Thursdays, beginning 7/2 at 9 PM

Deception, greed and violence taint the beauty of London's Chelsea neighborhood. As murders keep occurring, DI Max Arnold must spare no effort to investigate the truth and bring the culprits to justice.

Watch "Chelsea Detective" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration – Friday, 7/3 at 8 PM

Kick off the historic 250th Anniversary weekend celebration the night of July 3rd from the U.S. Capitol with a front-row seat to the nation's biggest birthday party full of song, dance, and fireworks! This 46th annual concert features world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra.

America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together – Saturday, 7/4 beginning at 8 PM

Set in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg, the two-hour program pays tribute to America's Semi-quincentennial with live performance, historic interpretation, music, narration, and large-scale visual spectacle that honors the past, engages the present, and helps inspire America's future - all from the place where the path to independence truly began. Featuring Ken Burns, Judy Collins, Michael Feinstein, Ryan Speedo Green, Kelli O'Hara, Richard Thomas, Adrienne Warren, Leah Glenn Dance Theatre, Virginia Chorale and more. The evening culminates with a dramatic fireworks and drone display set to a patriotic score performed by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.

Independent Lens: True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power – Monday, 7/6 at 9 PM

Through rare archival footage and firsthand accounts, True North revisits 1968 Montreal, where Black liberation movements converged at the Congress of Black Writers. As student protests ignited the Sir George Williams Affair, Black youth faced violent repression, unfolding a powerful chapter of the global Black Power era.

Preview "Independent Lens: True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power" here!

Nature: Niagara Falls – Wednesday, 7/8 at 8 PM

Witness the story of an extraordinary ecosystem – larger than the state of Texas, and more precious than oil. The heartbeat of this remarkable water world is Niagara Falls. Through the eyes of passionate scientists and naturalists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water. In this realm, tiny shrews hunt in freezing cold rivers, spectacular shorebird migration unfolds over thundering falls, snowy owls stalk their prey from ice flows, and prehistoric snapping turtles brave a perilous overland journey. All these creatures and many more are part of a remarkable narrative unfolding in one of the most unique ecosystems in North America – Niagara.

Watch "Nature: Niagara Falls" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Good Karma Hospital, Series 1 Marathon – Saturday, 7/11 beginning at 6 PM

Following a devastating heartbreak, disillusioned junior doctor Ruby Walker leaves her home in the UK for South India after seeing an advertisement for a hospital job. Hoping to start a new chapter of her life, Ruby looks forward to the sunshine, palm trees, and beaches, but soon finds herself working alongside under-staffed and overworked employees at a cottage hospital run by the outgoing English expat, Doctor Lydia Fonseca. As Ruby finds herself and her place in the coastal town, she finds out more about her family and of India, her new home.

Watch "Good Karma" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Once Upon A Time in Space 101-104 – Tuesdays beginning 7/14 at 9 PM

The human story of space exploration. Personal accounts from astronauts and scientists, covering key milestones, global space rivalries, and the future of humanity beyond Earth.

Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America – Monday, 7/20 at 10 PM

Exploring the role of Frederick Law Olmsted in the Buffalo parks system and his work with the Free Niagara Movement. The Buffalo park system is the oldest integrated system in America and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. To Olmsted, a park was both a work of art and a necessity for urban life.

Watch "Frederick Law Olmstead: Designing America" free online and with the BTPM PBS app!

Signora Volpe, Series 1 & 2 – Thursdays beginning 7/30 at 9 PM

A disillusioned British spy-turned-detective starts a new life in the beautiful heart of Italy, but soon finds out that trouble follows her wherever she goes.

Preview "Signora Volpe" here!