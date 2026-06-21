The Scene Playlist for June 21

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Cute Anthem” - Tiny the Dream // Buffalo, NY

I’ve been anticipating Tiny the Dream’s upcoming EP, The Cycle, since I saw them play at Revolver Records a few months ago, and I know I’m not the only one. The release comes out this Tuesday and will be celebrated with a show at Hickory Urban Sanctuary (ask a punk) on Saturday, June 27.

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2. “This Is War” - Ninety Foot Stone // Huntsville, ON

Ninety Foot Stone is said to be “aptly named” because they “carry some serious weight.” Technically the solo project of Austin Cole, the artist was joined by working musicians who have played with some of the biggest bands in Canada (Our Lady Peace or The Trews, anyone?) for his latest recording.

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3. “Wrong Jazz” - Mother Nature’s Son // Buffalo, NY

Another local album that has been teased for months is Mother Nature Son’s The Seven People You Meet in Heaven, which finally came out at the beginning of this month on 1120 Records. “Wrong Jazz” is a great representation of how the band blends their influences, which range from Motion City Soundtrack to American Football. Their release show will take place Thursday, June 25 at Amy’s Place.

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4. “Day By Day, Night By Night” - Noah Lee // Buffalo, NY

Noah Lee and his band, The Stetsons, have been bringing their brand of honkey tonk country all over Western New York. Although his beginnings in his teens were as a cover artist, Noah has been focusing on his original music the past few years and has released three albums since 2022. You can catch him and The Stetsons this upcoming Friday, June 26 at Buffalo Iron Works.

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5. “Feel What I Feel” - Jennifer Foster // Toronto, ON

Jennifer Foster’s latest single from her new album, Powerline, is, in short, “about trusting your gut.” The folk/rock verses of this song give me very strong Juliana Hatfield vibes, but that’s before they break into a chorus that glides between pop and jazz. It’s a unique track, and one that caught my attention this week.

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6. “Cyan Wave” - Road Waves // Niagara Falls, ON

Described as a “sonic adventure,” Road Waves began releasing music in 2015 and since then have put out various albums, EPs, and singles that have been met with critical acclaim. It doesn’t feel possible that the 2010’s are now over a decade behind us, but whenever I see a band list that era as their starting point I view it as a testament to their dedication.

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7. “Pressure (Overdrive)” - Renay x Space Boy // Buffalo, NY

When vocalist Renay met producer Space Boy it was a musical match made in supernatural heaven. The duo will be playing a big showcase at Showplace Theatre on Friday, June 26 that promises out-of-this-world (literally) imagery and mind-blowing performances.

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8. “Howl” - Deer Fang // St. Catharines, ON

Few bands pop up as much in my social media feed as Deer Fang, and I’m always happy to see them there! The band is always on their toes, seemingly always active with a busy live show schedule and new recordings. “Howl” is the latest single from their upcoming debut full length album, Forest For Trees. You can catch the band at The Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines (with fellow Scene faves Talking Violet) on Saturday, June 27.

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9. “Power Lines” - Juliya // Buffalo, NY

Juliya is a “synth loving trans girl making noisy art pop music.” This was one I dug out from The Scene archives, and I’m so glad I came across it - I’ve been listening to a lot of Alex G lately, and I felt that the experimental synth layerings on this track complemented that listening pattern perfectly.

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10. “1,000 Hearts” - Annie Wells // Rochester, NY

Rochester’s Annie Wells “draws on the Great American Songbook, jazz, and singer-songwriter genres she grew up listening to.” Her voice has been compared to artists such as Joni Mitchell and Aimee Mann, the latter of which I definitely hear in her vocal performance on this track. “1,000 Hearts” is from her new album, Pictures of a Heart, that was released this May.

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11. “Undertow” - Lazarettes // Toronto, ON

Lazarettes have been getting attention since the release of their album Sweet Misery, a record that was produced by Ron Hawkins of Lowest of the Low. The band is known for their “searing live shows and melody-driven rock.”

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12. “(airbags)” - cordury cowboy // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s corduroy cowboy simply states that they are a “duo from America’s freezer.” That line gave me a sincere chuckle - I haven’t heard Buffalo called that before, but it’s a good description (we do have warm summers, though).

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13. “people pleaser” - ray hollow // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s ray hollow likes to offer “an outsider’s perspective to anyone who’s ever felt a little out of place.” Their pop melodies would be right at home on a hazy dance floor covered in a prismatic spectrum of lights and sparkles.

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14. “Pages Piled High (live)” - Erica the Ice Dragon // Buffalo, NY

Erica the Ice Dragon recently released a live album on Bandcamp of recordings from their Infringement Festival set in 2015 in front of GCR Audio. I have my own memories from seeing Erica play at Infringement in the past, so it’s fun to listen to this recording and have some of those come flooding back.

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15. “If You Were Wrong” - Ken Tizzard & Music For Goats // Campbellford, ON

This song first appeared on Ken Tizzard’s debut solo album in 2006. Although it’s 20 years later, Ken still feels “the song is as relevant as when it was originally written and recorded,” so much so that he decided to re-record it and release it as a single. It’s always cool to hear a song reimagined years down the line, sometimes more than once.

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